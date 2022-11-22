Read full article on original website
Related
Hidden Gem Town in Vermont Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
What a great place for a getaway!
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
WCAX
Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
WCAX
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Hampshire
New Hampshire may be a small state, but it has some of the most picturesque settings in the northeast. You know those beautiful photos of a lakeside cabin with mountains in the backdrop? That scene could be from a number of lakes in the New Hampshire Lakes Region. This area of lakes is nestled at the base of the White Mountains and contains chains of lakes like Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Winnisquam, and Squam Lake. These are all good-sized lakes but are any of them the deepest? Deep, cool lakes can provide an ideal habitat for a variety of fish, so is the fishing better in the deepest lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to stealing children's prescription medication
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing upwards of 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing children's medication and replacing it with substitutes. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said 41-year-old Thomas John Ball Poirier, of Tilton, stole medications prescribed to residents during his time working at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield between July and December 2020.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
WCAX
Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89
SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Thursday. It happened in Sharon shortly before 3:22 p.m. Vermont State Police say the driver, a 45-year-old from Essex, was driving south on the highway with two kids and another adult. They say the car drifted off the passing lane shoulder and crashed into rock ledges.
Comments / 0