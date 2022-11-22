ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franconia, NH

WCAX

Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
WCAX

House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
HANOVER, NH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in New Hampshire

New Hampshire may be a small state, but it has some of the most picturesque settings in the northeast. You know those beautiful photos of a lakeside cabin with mountains in the backdrop? That scene could be from a number of lakes in the New Hampshire Lakes Region. This area of lakes is nestled at the base of the White Mountains and contains chains of lakes like Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Winnisquam, and Squam Lake. These are all good-sized lakes but are any of them the deepest? Deep, cool lakes can provide an ideal habitat for a variety of fish, so is the fishing better in the deepest lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in New Hampshire.
BRISTOL, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire man pleads guilty to stealing children's prescription medication

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing upwards of 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing children's medication and replacing it with substitutes. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said 41-year-old Thomas John Ball Poirier, of Tilton, stole medications prescribed to residents during his time working at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield between July and December 2020.
TILTON, NH
WCAX

Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Thursday. It happened in Sharon shortly before 3:22 p.m. Vermont State Police say the driver, a 45-year-old from Essex, was driving south on the highway with two kids and another adult. They say the car drifted off the passing lane shoulder and crashed into rock ledges.
SHARON, VT

