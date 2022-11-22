Read full article on original website
Greta Thunberg joins lawsuit against Swedish government alleging 'insufficient' climate policies
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined in on a lawsuit against the government of Sweden alleging inaction on climate change that violates its Constitution.
Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0
Magical Messi Breathes Life Into Argentina’s World Cup
Defeat to Saudi Arabia was jarring. The opening half vs. Mexico was worrying. But not to fret, Argentina: Lionel Messi is still your savior.
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team’s World Cup chances. His dream of winning soccer’s biggest prize in likely his last attempt is still alive. “It’s a weight off our shoulders,” Messi said. “It gives us joy and peace of mind to start again.”
Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'
Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters.
