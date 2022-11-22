Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Get Supplies on Sunlight While They Last
These next couple days will be the warmest and sunniest we have experienced in a few weeks. The best way to take advantage of the weather will be to do all the shopping on Black Friday while taking advantage of the outdoors on Saturday. Temperatures are warmer on Saturday before we cool off on Sunday and going forward.
KAAL-TV
More Rain/Snow Next Week
THIS is where we are more likely to see impacts. The timing would be Tuesday afternoon/evening through early Wednesday. It is still too early to tell accumulations, but any snow we do get is likely to stick around long-term with temperatures continuing to fall after the rain/snow system moves on. Expect limited visibility due to potentially gusty winds, and slick spots on roads can be expected.
Comments / 0