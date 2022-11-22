ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup

As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset

You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
Sports World Reacts To Stunning World Cup Upset Tuesday

Early Tuesday morning, while most of the United States was still asleep, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history was unfolding. Argentina, a favorite to win the World Cup this year, lost its opener in stunning fashion. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half - which was dominated by Argentina.
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win

Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
Qatar World Cup: Saudi Arabia Boss' Brutal Statement About Lionel Messi After Argentina's Defeat

Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has made a brutal statement about Lionel Messi after his side defeated Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were stunned by Renard's Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Messi and Co had entered the World Cup 2022 on a 36-match unbeaten streak that went back to 2019 when they had lost to Brazil in Copa America.
Dutch not expected to emulate Germany with World Cup protest

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar’s human rights record before Friday’s World Cup game against Ecuador. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan on Wednesday to protest against FIFA for its clampdown on the “One Love” armbands. Seven European teams had planned to wear the item in a move seen as a rebuke to Qatar. Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries says the players won’t do anything on the field Friday because they feel they have done enough. He says “from now on we need to concentrate on football.”
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Diego Maradona, Jr. blasts Messi after World Cup debacle

Following Argentina’s stunning defeat at the World Cup, Diego Maradona Jr., son of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona, blasted comparisons of his father to Argentinian star Lionel Messi. Argentina was expected to easily defeat Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the World Cup and, in fact, the question...
Canada loses to Belgium in first World Cup match for 36 years

Canada was taught a tough lesson as it lost 1-0 to Belgium in its first World Cup match for 36 years on Wednesday. Despite all its dominance, Canada couldn’t get the goal it so richly deserved and had the frustration of seeing Alphonso Davies’ penalty saved by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half.
Poland's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament

Poland is back at the World Cup, and its superstar striker is a big reason why. The team faced a win-or-go-home UEFA World Cup playoff against Sweden in March with a ticket to Qatar on the line. After a scoreless first half, Robert Lewandowski put Poland on the board with a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Piotr Zieliński padded Poland’s lead in the 72nd minute and the team secured a World Cup berth with a 2-0 victory.

