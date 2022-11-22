Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup
As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset
You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
Sports World Reacts To Stunning World Cup Upset Tuesday
Early Tuesday morning, while most of the United States was still asleep, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history was unfolding. Argentina, a favorite to win the World Cup this year, lost its opener in stunning fashion. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half - which was dominated by Argentina.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia deliver 'seismic' shock, but don't count Argentina out
It will go down as one of the World Cup's biggest shocks. All the pre-match talk was about how this could finally be Lionel Messi's year, how Argentina could be crowned world champions for the first time since 1986, how Saudi Arabia had no chance. What a difference 90 minutes...
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
Yardbarker
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
International Business Times
Qatar World Cup: Saudi Arabia Boss' Brutal Statement About Lionel Messi After Argentina's Defeat
Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has made a brutal statement about Lionel Messi after his side defeated Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were stunned by Renard's Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Messi and Co had entered the World Cup 2022 on a 36-match unbeaten streak that went back to 2019 when they had lost to Brazil in Copa America.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
KEYT
Dutch not expected to emulate Germany with World Cup protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar’s human rights record before Friday’s World Cup game against Ecuador. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan on Wednesday to protest against FIFA for its clampdown on the “One Love” armbands. Seven European teams had planned to wear the item in a move seen as a rebuke to Qatar. Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries says the players won’t do anything on the field Friday because they feel they have done enough. He says “from now on we need to concentrate on football.”
Saudi Arabia Fans Celebrate Like Cristiano Ronaldo After Win Over Lionel Messi's Argentina
Video footage of Saudi supporters repeatedly performing Ronaldo's famous "SIU" celebration went viral on social media following Tuesday's game.
Ronaldo makes history as first male player to score at 5 World Cups; Portugal defeats Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester...
KEYT
‘The greatest sporting upset of all time’: When the US beat the ‘giants’ of England at the 1950 World Cup
On one side of the pitch was a team made up some of the biggest names in world soccer. On the other was a grave digger, a dishwasher and a postman. The result seemed a formality. However, in front of approximately 10,000 fans — and one intrepid US reporter —...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
sporf.com
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: how many eventual World Cup winners failed to win their first game?
Argentina kicked off their World Cup campaign in the worst way possible yesterday, falling to a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. Because of their ‘favourites’ status heading into Qatar 2022, we ask the question: How many eventual World Cup winners also failed to win their opening game?
Soccer-Messi leads Argentina v Saudi Arabia in final World Cup quest
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles to lead the line on Tuesday in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Diego Maradona, Jr. blasts Messi after World Cup debacle
Following Argentina’s stunning defeat at the World Cup, Diego Maradona Jr., son of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona, blasted comparisons of his father to Argentinian star Lionel Messi. Argentina was expected to easily defeat Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the World Cup and, in fact, the question...
KEYT
Canada loses to Belgium in first World Cup match for 36 years
Canada was taught a tough lesson as it lost 1-0 to Belgium in its first World Cup match for 36 years on Wednesday. Despite all its dominance, Canada couldn’t get the goal it so richly deserved and had the frustration of seeing Alphonso Davies’ penalty saved by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half.
NBC San Diego
Poland's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
Poland is back at the World Cup, and its superstar striker is a big reason why. The team faced a win-or-go-home UEFA World Cup playoff against Sweden in March with a ticket to Qatar on the line. After a scoreless first half, Robert Lewandowski put Poland on the board with a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Piotr Zieliński padded Poland’s lead in the 72nd minute and the team secured a World Cup berth with a 2-0 victory.
KEYT
‘I’m waiting for someone to wake me up,’ says Saudi sports minister after remarkable win over Argentina
A day after Saudi Arabia’s historic win against Argentina at the Qatar World Cup, the Kingdom’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal says he’s “waiting for someone to wake me up.”. “It’s been an unbelievable result. The team played really well, they prepared for three...
