Small Business Saturday keeps dollars in local economies
— Holiday shoppers this week have no shortage of options, with Small Business Saturday being observed tomorrow (November 26). Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday reminds shoppers to patronize local retailers, craftspeople, and restaurants as they prepare for the holidays. A small-business economic impact study conducted...
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving
Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
Republican challenger concedes Indiana House District 71 race
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr.
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr., age 90, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1932 in Binfield, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Earl and Mary Thelma Elizabeth (LeQuire) Carpenter. He was raised in Blount County, Tennessee and was a 1950 graduate of Friendsville High School. At the young age of 18, Bill moved to Ohio and worked for a produce company in Cincinnati, Ohio for a few years. Bill was united in marriage on May 17, 1952 to Lucille Centers in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. This happy union of over 48 years was blessed with four daughters and two sons. Bill was later employed for American Can Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. He owned and operated with a friend a car wash for several years. In 1963, Bill and the family moved to Waterloo, New York where he also worked for American Can Company as a machinist. In 1966, the family moved back to the Switzerland County community and he worked for Gateway Construction in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill owned and operated Carpenter Construction for several years. He built the Ogle Haus in Vevay, as well as, many homes, barns, schools and hospitals. He worked for several years as the consultant for all construction jobs for the Switzerland County School Corporation. Bill was a former member of the Switzerland Masonic Lodge #122 F&AM. He also attended the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Bill enjoyed woodworking, hunting, farming, bowling and socializing with his family and friends. Bill passed away at 8:53 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
Doctors warn of increased COVID, flu, RSV cases heading into holidays
— Doctors in Indiana are warning of increased virus cases as we head into the holiday season. Officials at IU Health say they’ve been seeing an uptick in cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Experts recommend getting vaccinated before attending holiday gatherings, avoiding sick people, staying home if...
Harmeyer presented SIYMCA’s S.O.A.R. Award for November
Batesville, IN — Becky Harmeyer, the Lead Teacher at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the November Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). Harmeyer joined the YMCA Learning...
Barbara J. Day, 74, Brookville
Barbara J. Day, age 74, of Brookville, Indiana died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati Twin Towers in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 13, 1948 in Batesville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William Sandlin & Ruth Ann (Cox) Lanning. Barb was retired, having been a seamstress...
'It's long overdue': Cincinnati breaks ground on $13.6M consolidated fire training campus
CINCINNATI – After years of planning, the City of Cincinnati is breaking ground on a $13.623 million on a new fire campus that officials hope provides more efficient and central training resources for firefighters and paramedics. What You Need To Know. A new Cincinnati Fire Department training campus is...
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol. It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township. John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in...
1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank explosion reported in Warren County overnight, according to county dispatchers. Further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available early Thursday, they said. The explosion was reported to...
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
