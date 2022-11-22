ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvPvE_0jJqxVgl00

Dwyane Wade revealed Kobe Bryant's insane reaction to getting his nose broken by Wade during the 2012 All-Star game.

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court, but what made him stand out even more from the pack was his mentality. Bryant wasn't like your average NBA superstar, he was just wired differently.

He would shame his teammates into working harder when they saw his insane training schedule, as was famously the case during the 2008 Olympics. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade , and Carmelo Anthony saw Bryant train at 5:30 AM in the morning when they were returning from a club, and it influenced them to follow in his lead. Kobe also loved the physical aspect of the game and, in some ways, was a bit of a psychopath at times, and Wade got to experience that after the 2012 All-Star game.

Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose

Both men were starters for their respective teams, and it was an incredible game that ended in a narrow 152-149 win for the Western Conference. In the third quarter, Wade accidentally broke Bryant's nose with a hard foul, but Kobe still went on to finish the game. Wade clearly felt bad about what happened and reached out to Bryant later to apologize, only to be shocked by Kobe's response.

(starts at 0:13 mark):

"Me and Kob’ got into a little tussle in the All-Star Game, and then I ended up hitting him the wrong way and breaking his nose... So after the All-Star break, we got the Lakers about three games after the break… I call him, not maliciously. I didn’t maliciously do it. I called him and said 'Yo Kob' and he was like 'Bro, I love it.' I’m like 'You what?' He’s like 'I love it. I’ll see you in a couple of days.' And I’m like 'Oh snap.' And he gave it to me, too, boy."

Kobe's response isn't the least bit surprising, as you would expect him to say something like that. He also gave the Heat the business when the teams faced off, scoring a game-high 33 points as the Lakers won 93-83.

His former teammate Shaquille O'Neal also had some high praise for Bryant recently, as he said that Kobe is the closest thing to Michael Jordan. He also stated that it's disrespectful that Bryant doesn't get brought up in the GOAT conversation , and it is a sentiment that a lot of players tend to share.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya Changing Her Name: 'This Isn't a Game'

"No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them," Dwyane Wade said Dwyane Wade is responding after his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, alleged in a court filing this week that he's trying to "profit" from their transgender daughter Zaya's "name and gender change." Wade, 40, acknowledged the situation in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, where he began a message, writing, "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address...
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Natalia Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models in February 2021   Natalia Bryant is a young fashionista. The 19-year-old daughter of late sports great Kobe Bryant is making her mark in the fashion world after signing with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded dress. She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral

LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
OK! Magazine

Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sheer Top After She Was Heckled At Charges Game For New Romance With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus — Photos

Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a sheer top as she enjoyed a night with her daughter Sophia Pippen at Craigs in West Hollywood, Calif., just a few days after she was heckled at a Chargers game for dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 48, wore a black bra, which peeked through her see through top, and black pants for her outing. Scroll through the gallery below to more photos of the star!On Sunday, November 20, the reality starlet was called out for bringing Marcus to the basketball game. “Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy