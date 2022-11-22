ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

WWE Raw video highlights: Rhea Ripley earns WarGames advantage

By Joseph Currier
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c21Pn_0jJqx3Iu00

Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage in Saturday's WarGames match.

The heels will have the advantage in Saturday's women's WarGames match.

In the main event of last night's Raw, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the WarGames advantage for Team Damage CTRL. Ripley pinned Asuka after hitting Riptide.

The two teams then brawled before Raw went off the air. Asuka wiped everyone out with a dive from the top rope.

The women's WarGames match will pit Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross & Ripley against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim), and a mystery partner. On SmackDown this Friday, the final member of Team Belair will be revealed.

A new match was also confirmed for Survivor Series last night. Seth Rollins will defend his United States title against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple threat match at Saturday's pay-per-view.

More coverage from last night --

WWE Raw video highlights --

The Judgment Day interrupt Team Brutes

The Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day

Johnny Gargano vs. Omos

Seth Rollins interview

Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory brawl ahead of Survivor Series

Matt Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy

Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin

The Judgment Day attack The OC during backstage interview

Team Belair go face-to-face with Team Damage CTRL

WarGames advantage match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw fallout: Bobby Lashley has nothing to say to Seth Rollins and Austin Theory

Raw fallout: The Brawling Brutes are ready for war

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match

Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return

There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
bodyslam.net

After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family

Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
itrwrestling.com

Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]

Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
nodq.com

Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik

As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”

Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
Fightful

Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
itrwrestling.com

Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”

They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
stillrealtous.com

Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
wrestleview.com

Possible SPOILER angle for tonight’s WWE SmackDown

According to Fightful Select, the new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is scheduled to continue during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home episode of SmackDown. During last week’s SmackDown Wyatt went to the ring to make amends headbutting LA Knight the previous week during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment then ended with Knight slapping Wyatt twice, then taunting him after retreating. Megan Morant then stopped Knighton his way out of the arena, and he denied he was leaving due to being afraid of Wyatt. After a commercial break, the cameras showed Knight under a bunch of debris in a back room. It was also shown that WWE officials pulled the debris off Knight, which was the last we have seen of Knight since then.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon

Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury

On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Says There Could Be A Story Behind Nikki Bella Match

Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE back in 2015 has been nothing short of astounding. She joined the company when the Women’s Revolution had just begun and now it seems she even commented on facing one of the mainstays of the Revolution back in the day. Now, Mandy Rose is enjoying the trail that Bella blazed, but you can never say never in pro wrestling.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
113
Followers
800
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy