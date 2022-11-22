WWE Raw video highlights: Rhea Ripley earns WarGames advantage
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage in Saturday's WarGames match.
The heels will have the advantage in Saturday's women's WarGames match.
In the main event of last night's Raw, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the WarGames advantage for Team Damage CTRL. Ripley pinned Asuka after hitting Riptide.
The two teams then brawled before Raw went off the air. Asuka wiped everyone out with a dive from the top rope.
The women's WarGames match will pit Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross & Ripley against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim), and a mystery partner. On SmackDown this Friday, the final member of Team Belair will be revealed.
A new match was also confirmed for Survivor Series last night. Seth Rollins will defend his United States title against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple threat match at Saturday's pay-per-view.
