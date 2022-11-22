Read full article on original website
Sing when you're winning! Lionel Messi conducts Argentina's joyous dressing room celebrations after seeing off Mexico to get off the mark at the World Cup... as Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez bounces up and down on a table
Argentina players have celebrated winning their first World Cup match of the tournament following their comfortable 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday. Lionel Messi proved to be the difference after his 64th minute strike from outside the box crept into the corner to hand the South American side a much-needed victory.
Queiroz tells Klinsmann to resign and visit Iran camp after BBC comments
Carlos Queiroz has demanded Jürgen Klinsmann resign from his role on Fifa’s technical study group after calling his comments about the Iran team “a disgrace to football”. After Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales, the BBC presenter Gabby Logan talked about Iran’s “gamesmanship” and said they just...
Neighbours cry foul over plans for an all-day music venue at Chelsea stadium
It is one of London's most desirable neighbourhoods – so Chelsea has always seemed an unlikely setting for a huge football stadium. But given that Chelsea FC set up home just off the fashionable Fulham Road in 1905, its well-heeled residents are used to thousands of fans packing their streets a few times a month.
