epicstream.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, News & Update: Production Crew Shares Optimistic Development On 'Some Of The Best Episodes' The Show's Ever Done
The cast and crew of Virgin River Season 5 celebrated the completion of filming with a dance party, which they shared on social media. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, fans have been intrigued by Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr's books, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the little town after her life comes crashing down around her.
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022
HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Continues Her Anti-Thanksgiving Legacy
Days before Thanksgiving 1993, in The Addams Family Values, Wednesday Addams decided to go off-script during her summer camp’s Thanksgiving pageant. Now, 29 years later, a new generation can see her do pretty much the same thing in Netflix’s mysterious and spooky new series, Wednesday.The 1993 scene is by far the most memorable from the film: Dressed as Pocahontas, Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams tells her bubbly pilgrim scene partner, “You have taken the land which is rightfully ours. Years from now, my people will be forced to live in mobile homes on reservations. Your people will wear cardigans and drink...
dexerto.com
Stranger Things Season 5: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Stranger Things Season 5, the final chapter of the Netflix show, from a possible release date to cast, plot, trailers, and other details. Stranger Things is undoubtedly a global phenomenon at this point. The Duffer Brothers’ captivating horror and ’80s nostalgia-fest has been going strong since 2016, but Season 5 of the show is set to conclude the show.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon
Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Teases That "Interesting Cliffhanger" Heading Into Season 3 (Exclusive)
Full spoilers follow for Chucky season 2! Here we are after another year and another insane batch of episodes for the Chucky TV series. Much like the first season of the show, season 2 concluded by bringing many of its narratives to a close while also setting up a few bread crumb trails that could lead somewhere new down the road. Fans may have also noticed how the season's seventh episode felt quite a bit like a season finale, while the actual season finale had a totally different vibe to it and was pretty epilogue-like. Speaking with ComicBook.com, series creator Don Mancini revealed this was intentional on his part, and how it plays into his future plans for the killer doll franchise.
‘Fallout': See the First Look at Amazon’s Post-Apocalypse Video Game Adaptation (Photo)
The long-running “Fallout” video game franchise is getting a TV series adaptation via Amazon Prime, and on Thanksgiving day star Ella Purnell gave fans something to be thankful for: The first image from the show. Purnell posted the image to her Instagram account — see it below:
‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2 at HBO Max Casts Takayuki Suzuki (EXCLUSIVE)
Takayuki Suzuki has joined “Tokyo Vice” Season 2 at HBO Max in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama series debuted in April 2022 and was renewed for a second season in June. It is inspired by Jake Adelstein’s memoir of the same name. Ansel Elgort stars as Adelstein, an American living in Japan who becomes a reporter covering the Tokyo Metropolitan police beat. Suzuki will star in the series as Masahito Ohno. Described as “a brilliant and charming architect, Ohno is a client at the hostess club at the heart of season two. Slowly he’s pulled...
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Andor's Season 1 Finale Post-Credits Scene Has Fans In A State Of Shock
Warning: Spoilers for the season finale of "Andor." "Andor" has officially called it a wrap on Season 1, with the finale, "Rix Road," premiering on Disney+ this morning. Don't worry, though, as creator Tony Gilroy confirmed the series is getting a Season 2, which will end where Cassian's story began in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
'The Walking Dead' star thinks fans will get to see her 'Eternals' character again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
On "The Walking Dead" red carpet, Insider asked Marvel stars Lauren Ridloff and Cailey Fleming if we may see them again in the MCU.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Steps Down As Co-Showrunner Of HBO Max Series
EXCLUSIVE: As HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood (wt) moves into production, series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John is stepping down as co-showrunner. She will remain creatively involved in the prequel as executive producer but will focus on other commitments. Veteran TV writer-producer Alison Schapker, who has served as co-showrunner with Ademu-John, will now be the sole showrunner for the series. Schapker and Ademu-John executive produce with Johan Renck, who is directing the premiere episode. Filming on the series started yesterday in Budapest, Renck announced on Instagram. (You can read his post below.) Starring Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson and Travis Fimmel, Dune: The...
