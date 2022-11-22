Full spoilers follow for Chucky season 2! Here we are after another year and another insane batch of episodes for the Chucky TV series. Much like the first season of the show, season 2 concluded by bringing many of its narratives to a close while also setting up a few bread crumb trails that could lead somewhere new down the road. Fans may have also noticed how the season's seventh episode felt quite a bit like a season finale, while the actual season finale had a totally different vibe to it and was pretty epilogue-like. Speaking with ComicBook.com, series creator Don Mancini revealed this was intentional on his part, and how it plays into his future plans for the killer doll franchise.

