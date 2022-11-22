Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH cross its ATH by 2025?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The largest Ethereum (ETH) whale addresses are scooping up ETH at a rapid rate, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Whales holding ETH worth $10.9 million- $1.09 billion have recently added 947,940 ETH worth $1.03 billion within a day.
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz sees a minor rally but how high can the CHZ bulls push the price
USDT (Tether) Dominance saw a large rally in November as fear in the markets forced traders and investors to flee into stablecoins. However, it saw a decline in the past 36 hours as Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market saw a minor rally. Chiliz also bounced from the $0.167 support level.
ambcrypto.com
Going long on AVAX? Consider this ‘catch’ before you jump in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX rallied on the daily chart with a possible MACD crossover. The upside breakout from the bullish wedge has a target between $15.5 and $16.0. However, the price-volume...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing what Chainlink’s [LINK] improved popularity could mean for its price
Chainlink’s [LINK] price action recently aligned with investors’ interest as its price registered a 10% increase in the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, LINK was trading at $6.54, with a market capitalization of more than $3.3 billion. Interestingly, a few of the new updates that have surfaced indicate that things might soon get even better, as they hint at a further price hike. For instance, LINK was on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy Score, which is a major bullish signal.
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar in 2023
These companies are disrupting the healthcare industry and growing rapidly.
Tesla stock bulls and bears react to Elon Musk's $700 billion crash. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Citi and others say could happen next
Analysts aren't souring on Tesla despite a market rout that erased nearly $700 billion in value from its peak a year ago. In fact, even a noted Tesla bear upgraded the stock, saying it has likely bottomed. "We believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward," Citi analyst...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: How these exchange metrics could affect BTC’s performance
Bitcoin exchange outflows had not halted, hitting new highs since the past week. Miners’ asset flow into exchanges could negatively impact investors’ expectations of recovery. Since Bitcoin [BTC] started trading below $16,000, there were several opinions about the condition of the king coin. For some, the bottom is...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These game-changing companies are incredible deals following a 38% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
ambcrypto.com
How the latest uptick in whale interest really helps Ethereum [ETH]
A look at what ETH whales are up to this week as sell pressure tapers off. Can ETH bulls secure enough momentum for a bigger uptick?. Ethereum (ETH) would have been a healthy option for short traders this month considering its downside so far. However, its bearish preference caught many long traders off guard. Fortunately for them, the cryptocurrency is seeing renewed interest from whales, thus elevating its bullish prospects.
ambcrypto.com
The how and why and what next of Optimism’s NFT marketplace packing up
Quix announces plans to cease operations in two months. OP remained unfazed as its price rallied with the rest of the market. On 23 November, Quix, the largest NFT marketplace on Optimism, announced its decision to cease operations by 28 February 2023. Launched on the scalable L2 blockchain ten months...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you be cutting losses?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand has decreased over the previous few days, falling from a high of $0.2488 on June 7 to roughly $0.2332 on June 14. This decline occurs despite the fact that Algorand and FIFA have collaborated to create FIFA+ Collect, a blockchain-based platform for smart collectibles.
Tesla Analyst Weighs In On 3 Events That Could Set Off A Bull Market Rally In 2023
The stock market has been locked in a lackluster phase ever since the start of the year. And the few-and-far-between upsides have proved to be bear market rallies and not those signaling a sustainable uptrend. What Happened: Against this backdrop, a prominent Tesla Inc. TSLA analyst said a reversal is...
Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes showed.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: DOT holders shouldn’t give up because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Polkadot (DOT) has been on the rise for the last two days. On 21 November, Bifrost announced on Twitter a liquid staking via a Polkadot blockchain. This was soon followed by a 6% surge in its price.
ambcrypto.com
1inch’s latest offering targets greater security; can it pacify troubled investors
1inch, a leading cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, released the Rabbithole tool on 25 November, aimed at protecting users against sandwich attacks. Rabbithole allows users to send transactions to Ethereum [ETH] nodes directly, bypassing the mempool. Users must change the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint in their crypto wallet to use it....
ambcrypto.com
Going short on SOL? The latest price action may convince you to think twice
Following FTX’s collapse, traders since took to shorting SOL. While price might be up in the last 24 hours, outlook still appears bearish. With the last few days marked by a decline in Solana’s [SOL] price, on-chain data revealed that short traders have persistently bet on a continued fall in the alt’s price.
Dow rises 152 points in brief trading on Black Friday
The stock market showed mixed results in an abbreviated trading day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, giving a positive financial start to the Christmas holiday season.
Comments / 0