Upworthy
'Corn kid' helps donate 50,000 cans of his favourite food to people in need for Thanksgiving
Do you remember the "Corn Kid"? Tariq, the 7-year-old who became famous for talking about his love for corn in a viral video, has now collaborated with the Green Giant brand to donate 50,000 cans of his favorite food to those in need this holiday season. "Corn Kid has a...
Upworthy
Waitresses teach a lesson to boss who promoted son of a friend with no experience over them
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. In addition to the gender gap in hiring, recent studies highlight a similarly pervasive gap across industries when it comes to promoting employees. A study conducted by Professor Kelly Shue at the Yale School of Management showed that while women receive higher performance ratings—they are 7.3% more likely than men to receive a “high” rating in performance—their potential ratings are 5.8% lower. According to estimates, these lower potential ratings can explain up to 50% of the gap in promotions. One Reddit user experienced this statistic in real life when her boss promoted the son of a friend to a manager position, even though she and her colleagues were far more qualified. Taking to the Reddit forum "Anti Work," she explained her predicament.
A couple each donates a kidney to their best friends just in time for the holidays
A gift that will last for a lifetime.
Upworthy
Music center's letter forgiving a struggling mom's debt is proof there are good people out there
Sometimes unexpected gestures of kindness from strangers are all one needs in times of great difficulty. This was the case for a struggling mother who did not have the financial means to pay for her son's rented trumpet. While organizing a hallway closet a few years ago, Jacques Ruffin came upon a letter sent to his mother and decided to share it on Reddit. The wholesome letter was written by James W Jones, who owns the Allegro Music Centre in Florida, back in 2009. In the letter, Jones empathized with the struggling mom's financial situation and informed her that she did not have to pay the rent for her son's trumpet anymore.
Upworthy
You can now 'Adopt a Senior' and gift a happy Christmas to the elderly living in assisted facilities
The holiday season can become quite lonely for elderly people staying in assisted living facilities. But Bridgewater Assisted Living Facility Deer Valley decided to change that. They started a campaign called Adopt-A-Senior where people can donate seniors items from their wishlist, according to abc15 Arizona. There are close to 153 seniors living at the facility. Jessica Newbourn, Executive Director, made sure to make a Christmas wish list for all the seniors living there. One resident said, "I asked for a nightgown." Another resident Angelo Burton wants a "nice, warm coat to keep me warm cause it's cold outside."
