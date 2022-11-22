A father-daughter relationship is special. They understand each other like no one else and always have the best time together. This special bond is evident in a sweet video posted by a daughter and TikTok user Natalie Renee, where she can be seen singing to her father his favorite song, River (It's Coming on Christmas) by Joni Mitchell, while he holds her hand. He tried to sing a few lines along with her even as he appears to get emotional during the song and starts crying toward the end. According to MajicallyNews, the father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS. Renee captioned this video: "Singing one of our favorites together. My dad has been having trouble speaking recently but every time we sing together he lights up and joins in as best as he can." The video appears to have been filmed at a birthday celebration as there is a "Happy Birthday" banner in the background.

