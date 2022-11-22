Read full article on original website
Related
Dad who has ALS and dementia lights up every time his daughter sings to him and it warms our heart
A father-daughter relationship is special. They understand each other like no one else and always have the best time together. This special bond is evident in a sweet video posted by a daughter and TikTok user Natalie Renee, where she can be seen singing to her father his favorite song, River (It's Coming on Christmas) by Joni Mitchell, while he holds her hand. He tried to sing a few lines along with her even as he appears to get emotional during the song and starts crying toward the end. According to MajicallyNews, the father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS. Renee captioned this video: "Singing one of our favorites together. My dad has been having trouble speaking recently but every time we sing together he lights up and joins in as best as he can." The video appears to have been filmed at a birthday celebration as there is a "Happy Birthday" banner in the background.
Newborn baby stops crying after hearing Dad's voice: 'Daddy is here, love'
The connection between a child and their parent is formed even before the child is born. This profound connection is deep and lasts as long as our parents live. A video doing rounds on Twitter accurately explains this bond in which a newborn child is crying loudly and the father is trying to comfort him. The video was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with the caption, "Newborn baby stops crying hearing dad’s voice."
A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Christine King was driving by the interstate overpass when she noticed a man fighting with a woman and threatening to throw a baby off the overpass.
The 'corn kid' is making the most of his viral fame. May he always remain this pure.
We must seriously protect Tariq at all costs.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Jennifer Hudson Says About Raising Her Teenage Son: 'He Has His Own Swag Now'
The actress, singer and TV host talked to PEOPLE about the need to let go as her son David gets older Jennifer Hudson is going through a relatable adjustment period with her teenage son David. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the Respect star, 41, told PEOPLE at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!" Despite this, Hudson went on to say that...
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
Girl born with 'elephant trunk' deformity is worshipped like a god
A baby girl, who was born with a facial deformity that looks like an elephant trunk, was worshipped in Aligarh, an industrial area in India. According to those who have seen the girl, the facial protrusion is between her two eyes and divides her nose into two.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of 6 Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do...
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Do you agree with the woman or do you think she overreacted?
Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC
One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
Meet a 'human face' cat that people call her a monster and become an internet sensation.
Our human brain looks for familiar characters in everything. We've all looked up at the sky and tried to give each cloud a shape at some point. However, things become strange when we see a human face in an animal.
Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'
A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
Coming Out or a Set-Up? August Alsina Supports a Friend, But Many Assume He’s Found a New Boo
R&B recording artist August Alsina is more known for his “entanglement” with actress Jada Pinkett Smith than for his artistry. Alsina recently appeared on a reality TV series and revealed to the world that someone important in his life had made a difference. As the credits rolled at...
