Blue Jays advance to state semifinals with 34-7 win over Wilmington Charter
The Seaford Blue Jays football team played disciplined football on both sides of the ball to win the DIAA State Football Tournament first round game over Wilmington Charter, 34-7, and advance to the semi-final round against St. Elizabeth. “We worked on discipline all year long and sometimes it is what...
Editorial: Does the university possess the infrastructure to evolve into a sports-centric institution?
As the university’s football team maintains continued success this season with an overall record of seven wins and three losses, the following question arises: Can the university handle evolving into a sports school?. Attendance at football games has been steadily increasing this year with the most recent game on...
Uproar Over Welsh Valley Trans Teacher’s Slide Deck
Elana Fishbein, the world-famous Gladwyne mom who helped make CRT part of the American lexicon (even though many of our most educated citizens would be challenged to define what CRT is), has branched out into another field of controversy – Transgenderism. Click above to hear Dom Giordano interview with...
6 Native American girls explain the REAL history behind Thanksgiving
The girls described their frustration at having to grow, watching the whole country celebrate a holiday that held painful connotations for them.
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Dave Portnoy.Photo byOne Bite Pizza Reviews. Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice.
'This is amazing': Delco daddy-daughter duo's 'Love Story' reaction video goes viral
A Delaware County dad's TikTok post featuring Taylor Swift's "Love Story" and his daughter's reaction recently went viral. "It just made my day, made my year, every time I see it."
Visit Philly’s Own “Grinch Bar” This Season Before It’s Gone
Uptown Beer Garden in Philadelphia is back at it again with a new, holiday-themed experience for 2022. If you’re looking for a restaurant with fun decorations and a themed menu to get you into the holiday spirit, look no further. I have seen so many pictures of this bar floating around and let me tell you, it looks like the ultimate winter wonderland.
4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police
Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police.
Four students are shot as high school dismisses early for Thanksgiving, PA police say
Four students were shot on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as their Philadelphia high school dismissed early for Thanksgiving break, police said. The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School on the northwest side of Philadelphia. Police said a group of students had congregated near a beauty salon, when an...
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
Lansdowne Native, Indie Rock Veteran Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart
Lansdowne native Kurt Vile has spent decades steadily climbing the U.S. charts and a single from his latest album, b’lieve I’m goin down … , is now No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative chart, writes Adam Clair for Flagpole Magazine. Compared to his earlier works, the...
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
Catholic-School Upbringing Acclimated Narberth EMS Responder to a Career in Uniforms
Narberth Ambulance EMS responder Rory O’Connell knows a thing or two about wearing uniforms. He’s been in one since his elementary-school days, according to a Communications Solutions Group–provided item in the Narberth-Bala Cynwyd Patch. O’Connell, originally from Delaware County, attended Catholic elementary and high school, giving him...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Daryl Hall, on Tour, Recalls His Pottstown Past; Forgetting It Would Be ‘No Can Do’
Daryl Hall, currently on a Midwest tour, had another interview opportunity to cite his Pottstown upbringing. Carol Nicksin captured his memories in Milwaukee Magazine. Hall was a superstar singer with guitarist, backup vocalist John Oates. Their 20-year collaborations resulted in accolades that included:. Six number-one songs on the Billboard Hot...
5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA
Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
