A couple each donates a kidney to their best friends just in time for the holidays
A gift that will last for a lifetime.
Teachers post sweet note thanking truck drivers for cheering up kids every day by blowing their horns
Happiness and kindness come from the most unexpected source at times and they can make somebody's day. For the students of Spring Garden Children Care, it comes from truck drivers who blow their horns intentionally while passing by. It absolutely cheers them up and it ends up being a yard talk among all of them. The teachers at the school saw the impact the truck drivers were having and decided to write a beautiful note thanking them for their efforts.
You can now 'Adopt a Senior' and gift a happy Christmas to the elderly living in assisted facilities
The holiday season can become quite lonely for elderly people staying in assisted living facilities. But Bridgewater Assisted Living Facility Deer Valley decided to change that. They started a campaign called Adopt-A-Senior where people can donate seniors items from their wishlist, according to abc15 Arizona. There are close to 153 seniors living at the facility. Jessica Newbourn, Executive Director, made sure to make a Christmas wish list for all the seniors living there. One resident said, "I asked for a nightgown." Another resident Angelo Burton wants a "nice, warm coat to keep me warm cause it's cold outside."
Child records heartbreaking message for her future siblings before dying of cancer
A mother has shared a video her daughter recorded for her future siblings years before she died from cancer.Destiny, nine, died in September 2020 after an eight-month struggle with a rare liver cancer, hepatoblastoma. However, before she was diagnosed with cancer, Destiny recorded a video on her phone dedicated to any future siblings that she may have, in which she urged them to “just be happy”.“I’m little and I just want my little sister or my little brother to see these when she or he is older,” Destiny began the video, which her mother recently shared on TikTok. Destiny then...
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair
A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Terrified Girl Caught On Video Realizing She's Unbuckled On Mega Drop Ride
"My 9-year-old daughter was not buckled in her seat as the ride started and it ascended 75+ feet in the air," April Piper wrote on Facebook.
Chrissy Teigen shares video of her Thanksgiving dinner disaster
Chrissy Teigen has shared details of a cooking disaster that occurred while she was preparing for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, 23 November.The model posted the damage to her Instagram story, with a sticker spelling out “Oh No” attached to the video.“Look what I just did the day before Thanksgiving,” Teigen said.Teigen and her husband John Legend didn’t let the disaster get in the way of the rest of their holiday preparations, as she showed a huge pot of cranberries later on Instagram.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden pardons Chocolate the Thanksgiving turkeyMartin Lewis shares online shopping trick to get free deliveryTSA agents find live cat trapped inside suitcase at JFK airport
Delivery room camera captures father’s emotional reaction to wife’s ‘scariest’ experience giving birth
A delivery room camera captured a father’s emotional reaction to his wife’s “scariest” experience when giving birth to their child.In March 2021, Sheri, @sherinicole455, posted a video of her daughter’s birth on her TikTok. The footage showed the woman’s husband standing next to her in the delivery room, as she was on a hospital bed.Sheri also explained that her baby didn’t cry when she was born and called this the “scariest silence of [her] life”. She went on to detail the birthing experience and what her baby looked like, at first, when born. “We lost her heartbeat while...
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year...
11-year-old girl with brain tumor had the most wholesome request for her Make-A-Wish
Zoey Henry, 11, has struggled recently. She underwent a year of treatment to reduce the tumor after receiving the diagnosis of an incurable brain stem cancer. When the Make-A-Wish organization gave Zoey the opportunity to realize her aspirations, she carefully considered what she wanted and decided on: to capture images of dogs. That's how she ended up at New York City's Washington Square Park recently, trying to hold a ball in front of a dog's face to get her attention, then pulling it back while taking a shot. One dog, named Roo, waited calmly as Zoey worked on her dog photography techniques. Elias Weiss Friedman, a professional dog photographer known as The Dogist for his adorable dog photos, served as her mentor for her Make-A-Wish experience. For Friedman, it's a first. “We were very humbled and honored that someone wanted us as their wish,” Friedman tells TODAY.
Family’s Thanksgiving dinner tradition has a tablecloth embroidered with 16 years of signatures
Thanksgiving is one of the most special times for families—they come together to share a meal and most importantly, create memories that could be cherished for years to come. Knowing this, a Missouri woman started a tradition in 2000 in which each person who joins their Thanksgiving dinner gets to sign her white tablecloth.
Music center's letter forgiving a struggling mom's debt is proof there are good people out there
Sometimes unexpected gestures of kindness from strangers are all one needs in times of great difficulty. This was the case for a struggling mother who did not have the financial means to pay for her son's rented trumpet. While organizing a hallway closet a few years ago, Jacques Ruffin came upon a letter sent to his mother and decided to share it on Reddit. The wholesome letter was written by James W Jones, who owns the Allegro Music Centre in Florida, back in 2009. In the letter, Jones empathized with the struggling mom's financial situation and informed her that she did not have to pay the rent for her son's trumpet anymore.
My fiance told me to abort my baby on Thanksgiving. Instead, I chose life
“This is going to ruin your life.” “You have to drop out of college.” “This is a mistake.” “Abort the baby .”. These words, uttered by people whom I trusted and loved most in this world, struck me like a knife. When I learned...
Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughters’ Heartwarming Thanksgiving Tradition Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes
Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters — 19-year-old Natalia, 5-year-old Bianka, and 3-year-old Capri — had the time of their lives ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and they’re all beaming in a series of blissful snapshots posted to Vanessa’s Instagram account on Friday! Decked out in bright smiles and Disney-themed ‘fits, it’s clear that Kobe’s girls are in their happy place.
Poisoned golden retriever's owner shares important warning about dangerous Thanksgiving rolls
Be careful of what your dog eats this year.
Man abandoned by his dad at 14 makes videos teaching children what dads normally teach kids
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 3, 2022. Rob Kenney's dad was never around to help him with anything but he wants to be there for others in a similar predicament. Rob Kenney started a YouTube channel: "Dad, how do I?" to provide practical advice on fixing things at home while also providing emotional support. Kenney started the channel but never imagined it would become this popular. He now has 3.95 million subscribers. "I will do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do," he describes the channel. The videos aren't limited to fixing things; they also include storytime and even dad chats.
Shaq Makes His Kids Submit Resumes And Business Plans Because He Believes In Nepotism Done The Right Way
"I'm caring, I'm funny. I'm honest — and I teach by example."
'Corn kid' helps donate 50,000 cans of his favourite food to people in need for Thanksgiving
Do you remember the "Corn Kid"? Tariq, the 7-year-old who became famous for talking about his love for corn in a viral video, has now collaborated with the Green Giant brand to donate 50,000 cans of his favorite food to those in need this holiday season. "Corn Kid has a...
This animated short about a gay kid 'outed by his heart' is the absolute cutest.
So incredibly adorable.
