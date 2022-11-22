Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
islipbulletin.net
‘Long Island and the Civil War’
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Bay Shore Historical Society hosted special guest Harrison Hunt, who gave a presentation about Long Island and the Civil War. Hunt, a retired history museum curator, taught …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Islip, NY
Located on the south shore of Long Island, the town of Islip is in Suffolk County, New York, and is the 4th most populous town in the state. As of 2010, the town had a population of 335,543, including the hamlets, villages, and other community residents under its jurisdiction. Named...
'Wow, What An Experience': This White Plains Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building
Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region. Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
longisland.com
Unemployment on Long Island at a Record Low
The unemployment rate on Long Island is at record lows, according to a report in Long Island Business News. A chart on ycharts tracking unemployment in the region shows that in September the unemployment rate for Nassau and Suffolk Counties was at 2.7%, that is one full percentage point lower than it was a year ago in September 2021 when it was 3.7%.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
therealdeal.com
Owner open to selling former department store land to East Hampton
The owner of land once occupied by a Stern’s department store and the East Hampton Riding Academy is willing to trade it to the town…for the right price. Greg McCord submitted a proposal to subdivide the land at 350 Pantigo Road into three residential lots, 27East reported. Under town building guidelines, the owner can build three homes of up to 6,500 square feet across the four-acre patch.
NY approves 1st recreational pot licenses — see where you can legally buy in NYC, LI
A year-and-a-half after legalizing cannabis in New York, the state’s Cannabis Control Board announced the approval of 36 licenses at a public hearing on Monday.
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Sound Beach – Architectural Gem Offering Fine Updates!
A feeling of comfort embraces you in the warm living room. Formal dining room, expansive eat-in kitchen. Updated baths, roof, floors, and heating. Bedroom on 1st floor with access to marble bath. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and full bath. Central air conditioning, large patio, fenced yard, basement. $560,000 | ML#...
News 12
Atlantic Steamer Fire Company seeks new volunteers as LI fire departments struggle with low enrollment
A historic Nassau Fire Department is searching for new members to fill its low enrollment. The Atlantic Steamer Fire Company in Oyster Bay dates back to the late 1800s. The fire department is comprised of all volunteers, and members are worried that their tradition of service could come to an end if a new and younger people don't sign up.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
Herald Community Newspapers
A vertical milestone on the Superblock
The City of Long Beach and the Garden City-based developer of the Superblock held a topping-out ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the completion of a significant phase of the construction of luxury residential units that have been the source of controversy on the barrier island for 40 years. An American...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors
COMMACK, NY (PIX11) — Nursing home residents were treated to a special Thanksgiving celebration on Wednesday. The staff at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center organized the second annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Commack for seniors. While it’s a bit different from the pomp and circumstance of New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the […]
Long Island authorities urge drivers to plan safe ways home on Thanksgiving Eve
Nassau and Suffolk law enforcement officials say their departments will be out in full force to protect people on the highways.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Parks Schedule During Holidays
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the holiday events schedule for Suffolk County Department of Parks facilities this holiday season. After another successful year with strong attendance across all County parks, beaches and campgrounds, holiday events aim to continue to promote Suffolk’s robust network of pristine parks. . "As...
