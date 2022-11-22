ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Park, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
islipbulletin.net

‘Long Island and the Civil War’

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Bay Shore Historical Society hosted special guest Harrison Hunt, who gave a presentation about Long Island and the Civil War. Hunt, a retired history museum curator, taught …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
BAY SHORE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Islip, NY

Located on the south shore of Long Island, the town of Islip is in Suffolk County, New York, and is the 4th most populous town in the state. As of 2010, the town had a population of 335,543, including the hamlets, villages, and other community residents under its jurisdiction. Named...
ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Unemployment on Long Island at a Record Low

The unemployment rate on Long Island is at record lows, according to a report in Long Island Business News. A chart on ycharts tracking unemployment in the region shows that in September the unemployment rate for Nassau and Suffolk Counties was at 2.7%, that is one full percentage point lower than it was a year ago in September 2021 when it was 3.7%.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Owner open to selling former department store land to East Hampton

The owner of land once occupied by a Stern’s department store and the East Hampton Riding Academy is willing to trade it to the town…for the right price. Greg McCord submitted a proposal to subdivide the land at 350 Pantigo Road into three residential lots, 27East reported. Under town building guidelines, the owner can build three homes of up to 6,500 square feet across the four-acre patch.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Sound Beach – Architectural Gem Offering Fine Updates!

A feeling of comfort embraces you in the warm living room. Formal dining room, expansive eat-in kitchen. Updated baths, roof, floors, and heating. Bedroom on 1st floor with access to marble bath. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and full bath. Central air conditioning, large patio, fenced yard, basement. $560,000 | ML#...
SOUND BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A vertical milestone on the Superblock

The City of Long Beach and the Garden City-based developer of the Superblock held a topping-out ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the completion of a significant phase of the construction of luxury residential units that have been the source of controversy on the barrier island for 40 years. An American...
LONG BEACH, NY
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors

COMMACK, NY (PIX11) — Nursing home residents were treated to a special Thanksgiving celebration on Wednesday. The staff at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center organized the second annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Commack for seniors. While it’s a bit different from the pomp and circumstance of New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the […]
COMMACK, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Parks Schedule During Holidays

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the holiday events schedule for Suffolk County Department of Parks facilities this holiday season. After another successful year with strong attendance across all County parks, beaches and campgrounds, holiday events aim to continue to promote Suffolk’s robust network of pristine parks.  . "As...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy