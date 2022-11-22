LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team’s World Cup chances. His dream of winning soccer’s biggest prize in likely his last attempt is still alive. “It’s a weight off our shoulders,” Messi said. “It gives us joy and peace of mind to start again.”

21 MINUTES AGO