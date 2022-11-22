ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raquel Krazy
2d ago

I watch this twice all my tears came running down so fast made me realize the I haven’t seen my grandma over 30 years She lives in Mexican I plan on see her in 2 months I’m gonna cry so much Gods will 🙏🙌

Janet Laytham
2d ago

I miss my Grandma. She was the only Grandma that my brother, sister and I had. She was our paternal Grandma. Our Mom's mother died when Mom was 11 1/2 years old. I really miss my Grandma today because 18 years ago today she died in her sleep from the beginning of dementia/Alzheimers. She was 86 and out lived 2 husbands: my Grandpa and step- grandpa.

Be Nice
2d ago

Had to watch it over and over Had a hard time seeing it. Tears are flowing. Beautiful just beautiful.

