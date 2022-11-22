Read full article on original website
Related
Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, […]
The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The latest version of this list was updated at 9:30 a.m. PT It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along […]
Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
WAVY News 10
The best gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s never easy to find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list, especially if you don’t know the recipient’s personal tastes very well. Gift certificates can feel a little too impersonal and assembling a personalized variety pack is often expensive and time-consuming. This is why many people find pre-packaged gift baskets to be an ideal gift for special occasions. The curated products are usually popular across the board and can easily be shared with others.
Black Friday 2022 store hours: What time Walmart, others open
Major retailers will open their doors Friday morning to offer major discounts on merchandise.
5 buy now, pay later headaches to avoid this holiday season
Look out for common problems like unexpected fees, tricky returns and the temptation to overspend.
Want your Christmas gifts to arrive on time? Here are the shipping deadlines
The United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx — the three largest carriers in the country — recently published their deadlines for holiday shipping this year.
Musk says Twitter will relaunch verified service with 3 different check marks
Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter is tentatively planning to relaunch its paid verification check service next week after delays over impersonation concerns.
Should you switch to the cheapest Netflix plan yet? What to know before you do
Netflix is offering its cheapest plan yet, but there is a catch. For the first time ever, subscribers will see ads in their shows and movies.
Comments / 0