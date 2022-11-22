Read full article on original website
Christine Young
2d ago
That’s awesome!!! My prom night we ran to Walmart before heading to prom. This little girl was so sure I was princess Cinderella. 😆 I just went with it and let her try on my tiara.
UwU
2d ago
That was so sweet of him! I’ve seen men who resemble Santa and they played along. It lights up everyone’s face when these acts of kindness happen. It’s a lesson in life to our young that there are nice sweet people out in the world.
Amy L Barra Hanselman
2d ago
super sweet of him to weee hoooo with those little girls. all in Yue meantime he was still working away to get there ordered scanned and them out of the store promptly. thank you for sharing this special video. hope that the little girls arm heals nicely...
The Hollywood Gossip
Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?
The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Confirms the Flagstaff Move Was for Robyn’s Son Dayton To Attend College
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown confirms the main motivation for moving to Flagstaff was for the betterment of Robyn and her children at the expense of all of the other wives and children.
'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing
Things aren't looking too good for Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist. Though the 90 Day: The Single Life star pleaded to reunite with her ex-husband, he sent her home to Florida at the end of Monday night's episode. Natalie's visit to Mike in Seattle was emotional for all parties —...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla’s Thanksgiving Is Ruined: ‘I Just Found Out Ham Is Pork’
GloRilla has shared — at the risk of being ridiculed — a recent discovery that she believes threatens the fate of her Thanksgiving dinner. Ahead of opening up about what she just found out, GloRilla admitted that she expected fans to mock the fact that she apparently didn’t know ham was a pork product. She said she stopped eating pork about five months ago.
sciencealert.com
Massive Fire Ant Infestation in Hawaii Is Largest on Record, Officials Warn
The discovery of millions of fire ants in Kauai, Hawaii, marks the island's most extensive infestation since the invasive species was first detected there in 1999, the news website SFGATE reported. The infestation poses a risk to pets, the agriculture industry, and residents and tourists visiting Hawaii's fourth-largest island, according...
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”
“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Season 18: Confirmed! Heck, Already Filming!
She may have left Kody Brown, but she’ll never leave the franchise that made her sort of rich and famous. “I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair,” the mother of six told Entertainment Tonight in October, adding at the time:
Hawaii Magazine
This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos
It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.
It's important that parents don't praise children for every nice act and 'only praise uncommon acts of kindness.'
Teenager with cancer stunned to see opposing team cheering for him: 'It's not always about football'
'There were not very many dry eyes in the stadium. Class act all the way... football is more than wins and losses. It's a brotherhood, a bond like no other.'
Whale Watcher Left Speechless After Man on Beach Steals the Show
A man is now Internet famous after his excited and frantic attempts to record a pod of killer whales near the coast of New Zealand went viral. A clip posted on TikTok on Nov. 19 shows a rare spectacle. Several killer whales, also known as orcas, sim so close to a sandy beach that people on shore could have touched them.
BET
GloRilla Helps Fan Pay Their Bills With A Generous Donation
GloRilla is making the upcoming holidays a little less stressful for one of her fans. On Friday (November 18), the Memphis rapper was tagged on Facebook by the fan who took a long-shot attempt at seeking a bit of financial help. “Aye can I borrow 400 until next week?” the...
Thrillist
All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment
It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
