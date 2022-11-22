“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.

3 DAYS AGO