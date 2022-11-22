ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Comments / 121

Christine Young
2d ago

That’s awesome!!! My prom night we ran to Walmart before heading to prom. This little girl was so sure I was princess Cinderella. 😆 I just went with it and let her try on my tiara.

Reply(1)
46
UwU
2d ago

That was so sweet of him! I’ve seen men who resemble Santa and they played along. It lights up everyone’s face when these acts of kindness happen. It’s a lesson in life to our young that there are nice sweet people out in the world.

Reply
37
Amy L Barra Hanselman
2d ago

super sweet of him to weee hoooo with those little girls. all in Yue meantime he was still working away to get there ordered scanned and them out of the store promptly. thank you for sharing this special video. hope that the little girls arm heals nicely...

Reply(3)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
HipHopDX.com

GloRilla’s Thanksgiving Is Ruined: ‘I Just Found Out Ham Is Pork’

GloRilla has shared — at the risk of being ridiculed — a recent discovery that she believes threatens the fate of her Thanksgiving dinner. Ahead of opening up about what she just found out, GloRilla admitted that she expected fans to mock the fact that she apparently didn’t know ham was a pork product. She said she stopped eating pork about five months ago.
sciencealert.com

Massive Fire Ant Infestation in Hawaii Is Largest on Record, Officials Warn

The discovery of millions of fire ants in Kauai, Hawaii, marks the island's most extensive infestation since the invasive species was first detected there in 1999, the news website SFGATE reported. The infestation poses a risk to pets, the agriculture industry, and residents and tourists visiting Hawaii's fourth-largest island, according...
HAWAII STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”

“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Season 18: Confirmed! Heck, Already Filming!

She may have left Kody Brown, but she’ll never leave the franchise that made her sort of rich and famous. “I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair,” the mother of six told Entertainment Tonight in October, adding at the time:
UTAH STATE
Hawaii Magazine

This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos

It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
HILO, HI
Outsider.com

Whale Watcher Left Speechless After Man on Beach Steals the Show

A man is now Internet famous after his excited and frantic attempts to record a pod of killer whales near the coast of New Zealand went viral. A clip posted on TikTok on Nov. 19 shows a rare spectacle. Several killer whales, also known as orcas, sim so close to a sandy beach that people on shore could have touched them.
BET

GloRilla Helps Fan Pay Their Bills With A Generous Donation

GloRilla is making the upcoming holidays a little less stressful for one of her fans. On Friday (November 18), the Memphis rapper was tagged on Facebook by the fan who took a long-shot attempt at seeking a bit of financial help. “Aye can I borrow 400 until next week?” the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Thrillist

All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment

It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy