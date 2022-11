EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Merchants Capital has provided a $15.5 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the construction of Lakeshore Manor in East Chicago. Designed to replace the former John B. Nicosia senior building, the development will consist of two four-story buildings that will house 206 units. The residences will be reserved for seniors age 62 and older who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO