Mississippi State holds off Ole Miss after controversial call leads to trash on the field
It wouldn't be an Egg Bowl without things getting weird. The football rivalry game between Mississippi and Mississippi State goes back more than 100 years and it's been filled with drama and resentment. Thursday's Thanksgiving Day duel just added another chapter to the in-state feud. Mississippi State beat Ole Miss...
letsbeardown.com
WATCH: SALTY OLE MISS FANS THROW TRASH & CHAIRS AT CELEBRATING MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS FOLLOWING LOSS
Mississippi State hoisted the Egg Bowl Trophy on Ole Miss' field Thursday night after defeating the Rebels 24-22. Mike Leach is also taking home his first rivalry trophy since being hired at MSU. Rebels fans reacted by throwing objects into the end zone. Fortunately, things didn't escalate much further:. Thankfully,...
Ole Miss fans enraged by controversial fumble call in Egg Bowl
Ole Miss football fans were left enraged after what they believed was an incomplete pass was instead ruled a backward toss and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State in a rainy, back-and-forth Egg Bowl on Thursday. With the Rebels facing a 1st and 10 from their own 36-yard line and trailing 24-16 ...
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants
It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
Mississippi State Quarterback Gave Lane Kiffin's Son A Gift After Win Over Ole Miss
On Thursday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched an upset victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led his team to a closely-contested 24-22 victory behind 239 passing yards and two touchdowns. After the game came to a close, Rogers met with...
What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl
It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball goes 1-1 at Puerto Rico Clasico, defeating Georgetown and losing to Nebraska in overtime
Mississippi State women’s basketball came up short after a tense overtime battle with Nebraska, losing its final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico, 73-65. It seemed like there was everything to play for after true freshman Debreasha Powe forced overtime with a dramatic 3-pointer at the end of regulation.
Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers
The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State has long been known as one of the more venomous rivalries in college football. But following the Bulldogs' 24-22 win over the Rebels on Thursday night, the two teams showed some not-so-bad blood. Knox Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss head coach Lane ...
wcbi.com
Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball: Bulldogs’ defense stymies Utah to win Fort Myers Tipoff
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Mississippi State offense may be a work in progress, but there is nothing wrong with the Bulldogs defense. Despite shooting a paltry 25 percent from the floor, the Bulldogs (6-0) held off Utah (4-2) for a 52-49 victory in the Fort Myers Tipoff Beach Division championship game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.
Houston, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday.
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
wtva.com
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
wtva.com
Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
wtva.com
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
Commercial Dispatch
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
WTOK-TV
Road reopens in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
wcbi.com
Clay County deputies need your help to find a homicide suspect
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County deputies need the community’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened Wednesday evening. Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that the incident happened on Joe Myers road. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a man that suffered from gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.
