yourdailylocal.com
Agreement Reached to Renovate Exterior of Courthouse
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners have a plan in place to renovate the exterior of the courthouse. An agreement with Larson Karle Architechs was approved during Wednesday’s meeting, with commissioner Jeff Eggleston saying that the firm would essentially act as project manager, as well as develop requests for proposals.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Receives $2.9 Million to Address Homelessness
For the past 20 years, Shawn Vincent has been in and out of homelessness. "In 2001, I guess that's when 911 happened, I woke up and realized I didn't want to be in bondage or servitude, so I went on strike against the system," said Vincent. "Here I am today."
yourdailylocal.com
Beginning to Look a Lot Like…
WARREN, Pa. – Even through mild late November weather, anyone familiar with the traditional downtown decor can see what time of year it is. The traditional “Warren Wishes You Merry Christmas Happy New Year” sign went up along the banks of the Allegheny River near Crescent Park on Friday.
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Offers Tips to Secure Mailboxes, Maintain Driveways During Winter Weather
WARREN, Pa. – With the winter season’s arrival in the northwest region, PennDOT is reminding residents of steps they can take to secure their mailboxes and properly maintain driveway entry points. “As soon as the snow falls, we hear concerns about mailboxes along the roadway and snow piling...
Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28
There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz. A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest […]
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
erienewsnow.com
One Person Rescued from East Erie Fire
Firefighters had to rescue a person after a fire broke out inside a residence in the City of Erie on Friday. It was reported in the 1000 block of E. 9th St. between Pennsylvania and East Ave. around 7:50 a.m. The flames started on the first floor. One person received...
Firefighters respond to East 25th Street house fire
Erie firefighters were busy Wednesday afternoon ventilating an east Erie building after smoke filled the residence. Firefighters responded to 738 East 25th Street in Erie around 3 p.m. It is not clear how the fire was started, but reports said it was subdued quickly without a lot of fire damage. Crews had things under control […]
wesb.com
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
Scammer requesting gift cards was not an actual customer service rep
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam. At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent. The alleged scammer […]
Police respond to vehicle accident on W 29th and Liberty streets
A two-car crash briefly closed down an Erie intersection on Wednesday night. That accident happened at the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. Calls went out around 8:30 p.m. Two vehicles could be seen with moderate to heavy damage colliding with each other and a telephone pole. The state of both drivers is unknown […]
Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
wesb.com
UAHS Focuses on Patient Experience
Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH) continues to focus on the patient experience as a top priority. Giving Tuesday which is held on Tuesday, November 29 is the perfect time to help contribute to a cause that will have an enormous impact on the community.
Igloos return to Sheraton on Erie’s Bayfront
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Diners again this year will not have to brave the elements while eating a meal lakeside on the Bayfront. The heated igloos have returned to the Sheraton Hotel’s Bayfront Grille. They’re serving up modern American cuisine, and they’re keeping customers warm while doing it. From within the igloos, diners can take in Presque […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall
Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
explore venango
Coroner Identifies Clarion Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
yourdailylocal.com
East Forest PTO Holding Spaghetti Dinner at MACA Building Saturday, Nov. 26
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The East Forest PTO will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner at the MACA Building on Pine Street in Marienville from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The dinner is the FCCLA Service project for Hailee Oliver and Alex Carroll. Dinner, which can be eaten...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
