Michael Shayne Reeder
Michael Shayne Reeder age 48 of Alexandria, passed away Saturday morning November 26, 2022 at his father’s residence. He was born December 26, 1973 to his parents, Jim Reeder and the late Carolyn Parsley Glenn. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by step-father, James Glenn; grandmother, Lena Parsley; step-grandfather, Raymond Caldwell; uncles, Nelson Caldwell and Billy Joe Reeder; grandfather, Ray Reeder; great-grandmother, Mary Jane Caldwell; great-grandfather, John T. Caldwell. He was a former truck driver and disabled. He is survived by his father, Jimmy (Debbie) Reeder; brother, Thomas J. Reeder; niece, Shayla Reeder; nephew, Jaythan Reeder; grandmother, Marilyn Caldwell; uncles, Danny Reeder, Donald Reeder, Forrest “Hoolie” Reeder, Frankie (Reta) Caldwell; aunts, Patricia (Donnie) Bratcher and Barbara Reeder and numerous cousins and friends. The family has honored Mr. Reeder’s request to be cremated and there are no services planned at this time. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Sue Lassiter
Sue Lassiter, a lifelong resident of Smithville passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2:20 PM at the Webb House in Smithville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Parthenia Vanatta; husband, Tom Lassiter; 5 brothers, Lloyd, JC, Howard, Ernest and Eugene Vanatta; 2 sisters, Maureen Jones and Minnie Herman. Sue was a member of Snow Hill Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club for many years and held many positions including President, Vice-President and Secretary. Sue retired from Caney Ford Development Corporation after a career serving the people of DeKalb County for many years. After retirement, Sue would get to join NHC part time and continue doing what she loved…. helping others. Sue leaves to cherish her memory, 2 children, Vicky (Trey) Hill of Brentwood, TN and Todd (Misty) Lassiter of Smithville; grandchildren, Presley Hill (AJ Villarreal) of Fairview, TN, Macey Lassiter (Triston Stanley) of Smithville, Brady Hill of Brentwood and Emileigh Lassiter of Smithville; great-grandchild, Greyson Stanley of Smithville; sister, Frances Gilley of Nashville; sister-in-law, Jean Vanatta of Smithville. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 11:AM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Michael Hale officiating and burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday 4 PM until 7 PM and Tuesday 9:AM until the time of the service at 11:AM. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
County Mayor Announces Appointment of Solid Waste Director
A full-time solid waste director has been appointed for DeKalb County. James Goff has been picked by County Mayor Matt Adcock to fill the new position. Adcock made the announcement during last Tuesday night’s county commission committee meeting of the whole. “I had a lot of people apply for...
DeKalb Firefighters Join Tennessee Forestry Division in Battling Thanksgiving Day Wildland Fire
DeKalb County firefighters and the Tennessee Division of Forestry spent Thanksgiving afternoon working to control a wildland fire on Center Hill Lake. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Indian Creek and Fuson Hollow where they discovered approximately 50 acres of steep forestland burning out of control.
County Expected to Allocate More APR Funds to Cover Costs of Building New Liberty/Dowelltown Fire Hall
The county will have to up the ante from available ARP funds for the construction of the proposed new three bay Liberty/Dowelltown fire hall. During Tuesday night’s county commission committee meeting of the whole, County Mayor Matt Adcock said that the purchasing committee met November 17 and opened bids on building the new firehall. Tim Pedigo’s bid of $359,540 was the cheapest of the two bids submitted by $59,000 but it’s more than the $350,000 the county had allocated for the project.
Road Supervisor Seeks Resolution from County Commission Requiring Permits for Development of New Private Driveways
Road Supervisor Danny Hale is asking the county commission to adopt a resolution establishing a requirement for those building new driveways to their properties off county roads to first obtain a permit. During Monday night’s monthly meeting, County Mayor Matt Adcock plans to submit such a resolution for passage by...
Tigers win Nailbiter over Warren County while Lady Tigers Suffer First Loss of Season
The DCHS Tigers defeated the visiting Warren County Pioneers 68 to 66 Friday night in Smithville while the Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season falling to the Lady Pioneers 78 to 53. DeKalb County will host Watertown Friday night, December 2 in Smithville. The girls game will...
