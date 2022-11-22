Chicago Public Schools’ Application Deadline Is Next Week. Here’s What You Need To Know

Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Urban Prep Students Could Be Moved To New Buildings Under CPS Takeover
BRONZEVILLE — Two current and former Chicago Public Schools officials told parents Monday that Urban Prep Academy’s students, teachers and programs will be moved to different buildings next year as the district assumes management of the troubled charter schools. But district spokespeople later said no final decision has...
fox32chicago.com
Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year
CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
CTA Holiday Train, Bus Now Running in Chicago. Here's the 2022 Schedule
Chicagoans can now board one of the city's most classic wintertime traditions: the CTA's holiday train and bus. The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet begins its voyage for the 2022 season Friday, with plans to chug across the city while glistening with numerous lights and LED signs. Santa and his reindeer are expected to keep commuters company for the ride, too.
fox32chicago.com
Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in U.S. News and World Reports' rankings -- Here's why
CHICAGO - Northwestern Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Reports' rankings of colleges and universities. The school says the rankings approach "does not align with our law school's values." The multiple Ivy Leagues that have dropped off cited concerns over the methodology of how...
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
Language of Settlement Agreement Did Not Mention Any Compensation for Physical Injuries, So Entire Award Was Taxable Income
The taxation of legal settlements creates a lot of confusion, with taxpayers and their advisers not realizing that, most often, such settlements are going to be considered taxable income. One such recent case is that of Tillman-Kelly v. Commissioner, TC Memo. 2022-111.[1]. The facts that led to Mr. Tillman-Kelly’s award...
ValueWalk
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
SEIU asking Chicago mayoral candidates to back $25 minimum wage
CHICAGO - Looking ahead to the Chicago mayoral race, one union is asking candidates to back a $25 minimum wage. SEIU is circulating a candidate questionnaire with about two dozen matters raised by its members. Along with the minimum wage hike, the form also addresses health insurance for retirees and...
Girl, 11, located after reported missing from Chicago's West Side, police say
A missing 11-year-old girl has been located Friday, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood pride competes with gentrification fears for residents coping with Obama Center traffic woes in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO — When the road construction around the coming Obama Presidential Center kicked into a new phase last month, South Shore resident Jane Carson said she took the longer bus rides home in stride because she knew it was for the greater good: a grand community space dedicated to the nation’s first African American president and first lady.
cwbchicago.com
#51: Chicago drug dealer, free on felony bail, beat a customer to death in a vacant lot for paying him with fake money, prosecutors say
Chicago — On the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeway avenues in Humboldt Park sits a vacant lot. A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera hangs from a light pole next to a small hand-painted billboard that declares the corner a “safety zone” with no gambling, drugs, or guns allowed.
Ryan Construction worker killed at NIPSCO substation in Indiana, company says
NIPSCO said the victim worked for Ryan Construction.
chicagocrusader.com
MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
Chicagoans eligible to receive $500 from city: How to apply
The city of Chicago is accepting applications for a program called Resiliency 2.0, offering $500 to qualifying individuals. The mayor’s office said it’s intended for lower-income residents who were left out of the COVID stimulus program.
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
