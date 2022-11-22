Read full article on original website
At $2,900, Is This 2001 Mercedes CLK 430 a Black Friday Bargain?
Today is supposedly the bargain-hunter’s biggest day of the year and since we don’t want to be left out, our Nice Price or No Dice contender is a Mercedes that’s going for practically peanuts. Let’s see if that actually is a bargain, or if it’s just plain nuts.
The Isuzu VehiCROSS and Mercedes R107 SL Share One Design Element
If you put a R107 Mercedes-Benz SL and an Isuzu VehiCROSS next to each other, at first glance, you’ll likely find they have almost nothing in common. Sure, both cars have four wheels, lights and two doors, but other than that – there’s not much to grab at. It’s understandable that you’d come to that conclusion, but I’m here to tell you that you are DEAD WRONG.
The 2023 Genesis GV60 AWD Performance Is a Quirky, Luxurious Video-Game Car
If I have one huge complaint about electric cars and their increasing popularity, it’s that the American charging infrastructure could be a lot better and more reliable. If I have two complaints, it’s that plus the fact that most EVs are too normal. I want more weirdness in my life, but I don’t want that weirdness to affect functionality. Genesis must be reading my dream journal because the GV60 is all-electric and delightfully strange.
The 2023 Audi R8 GT Is a 602-HP Tribute to V-10s and Rear-Wheel Drive
Since 2006, the R8 has been the top dog in Audi’s performance lineup. Powered by a 5.2-liter V-10 shared with its Italian corporate cousin the Lamborghini Huracan, the R8 has remained one of the most enjoyable and livable supercars available on the market today. After a decade and a half, it’s time to say goodbye to the venerable V-10, but Audi’s top brass weren’t about to send it off to the dustbin of history without a proper farewell. So let’s welcome the limited-edition R8 GT — the alpha amongst the top dogs.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Is the Goldilocks of the 992 Generation
The Porsche 911 has never really been cheap as a new car, and now, in its current 992 generation, it’s downright prohibitively expensive. The base Carrera starts at $107,550, and while that car is super competent, it doesn’t give you the ability to option things like a manual transmission. Stepping up to the Carrera S costs almost $20,000 more, and that’s before adding any of the good stuff from Porsche’s notorious a la carte options list.
Amazon Black Friday Deals for Car Enthusiasts and DIY Heroes
‘Tis the season of stores drowning in holiday-themed merchandise, as many of us gearheads to the north tuck away our cars and motorcycles for the long, snowy, salty winter ahead. While our projects might not hit the road until spring, now is a great time to deck the garage with tools and gear to keep our motorized darlings on the road. From tools to jump starters and batteries, we’ve gathered the best Black Friday holiday deals on Amazon for the car enthusiasts in your life. These deals only last for a limited time, so don’t delay.
Here’s How Coffee-Mad F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Gets His Fix During the Season
Formula 1 drivers are truly athletes at the top of their game. As such, they all follow strict diets, have nutritionists on hand to monitor what they’re eating and make sure that they’re only consuming things that keep them in tip top shape over a race weekend. For Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, this includes coffee. Lots of coffee.
Sony Snuck a Bunch of BMW E39 M5s into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The world of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is canonically one of the best places for car lovers. Not only because there are new Yugos, but also because of the disproportionately high number of BMW E39 M5 models casually cruising around New York City, being so bold as to street park in the Big Apple though they lack Peter Parker’s and Miles Morales’ “spider-sense.”
