Columbus, OH

No. 3 Michigan hits one big play after another, buries No. 2 Ohio State 45-23

The balance of power in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry may have just flipped. And, also, who knew Michigan was a big play team?. The third-ranked Wolverines and quarterback J.J. McCarthy had three touchdown passes of 45 yards or longer and Donovan Edwards ran for touchdowns of 75 and 85 yards to clinch it as they buried second-rated Ohio State 45-23 in a winner-take-all match-up for the Big Ten Eastern Division championship on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan picks up big commit after OSU domination

After Michigan's second half domination of Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday afternoon, Cincinnati (OH) Winton Woods 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun committed to the Wolverines. Heading into the 2022 football season, Michigan has had an interesting spring and summer on the recruiting trail. The 2023 class now has fifteen...
COLUMBUS, OH
Live updates: Ohio State 23 Michigan 45; Final

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Game is here. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan -- coaches, players and fans -- have waited 364 days for these two teams to take the field again and it happens on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines come into this contest...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan destroys Ohio State, humiliates Buckeyes in College Football Playoff spotlight

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy outshined Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud during the Wolverines' stunning 45-23 win at Ohio State. The result is sure to shake up the College Football Playoff race and clinches the Big Ten East for Jim Harbaugh's team. Donovan Edwards, in relief of Blake Corum, rushed for 214 yards for the Wolverines, including a 75-yard and a 85-yard touchdown in the second half.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ryan Day torched by media after Ohio State's second straight blowout loss to Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second straight lopsided loss to their arch rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and likely keeps them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State leads Michigan after wild first half, Marvin Harrison Jr., Cornelius Johnson trade touchdowns

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy hooked up with Cornelius Johnson for touchdown receptions spanning 69 and 75 yards in the second quarter, but it was Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud's 42-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the second quarter that gave the Buckeyes a 20-17 lead at halftime. The winner of Saturday's matchup of titans clinches the Big Ten East and stays out front in the College Football Playoff race this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Penn State star Joey Porter Jr. returns for Michigan State game

The Penn State football program will gain a boost Saturday against Michigan State as star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. returns to game action. The redshirt junior missed recent Big Ten games against Maryland and Rutgers while recovering from appendicitis. Porter participated in pregame warmups Saturday afternoon and was announced as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
In Game Thread: Penn State vs. Michigan State

As predicted, the weather is outstanding. 51 and sunny now. Traffic was not bad at all from the north. Plenty of parking available!. It's a beautiful, if sleepy, day in Happy Valley. There are press box seats for the Citrus Bowl and Chick-fil-A Bowl. That’s it. I’ll let you know...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Oregon gives impressive effort to hang with No. 12 Michigan State despite a mountain of injuries

With seven available scholarship players heading into Friday night's game, the Ducks lost two more players to injury, and a third fouled out of the game with just under seven minutes to play against No. 12 Michigan State. Yet with all the adversity, this team has had to play through, the Ducks found themselves needing one stop on defense to get a chance to win the game in the final minute.
EAST LANSING, MI
Following Ohio State-Michigan, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast

Following the Ohio State-Michigan showdown on Saturday, join us for the What We Learned Live podcast. The show is hosted by Dave Biddle and he will detail what was gleaned from The Game. Biddle will be joined early in the proceedings by The Dean of Ohio State Football Recruiting, Bill Kurelic to discuss the big recruiting day for OSU and to provide his thoughts on The Game in general. Then following postgame interviews, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen will join the show from Ohio Stadium. Biddle will also take questions from the live audience.
