TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei served as Lukashenko’s chief of staff and earlier had worked as presidential adviser. Lukashenko offered his condolences to Makei’s family, according to the presidential office.

