Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
Australia explodes with joy after first World Cup win in 12 years
The 1-0 win over Tunisia leaves the Socceroos one game away from reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2006
Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei served as Lukashenko’s chief of staff and earlier had worked as presidential adviser. Lukashenko offered his condolences to Makei’s family, according to the presidential office.
