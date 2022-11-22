Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Intelligent Virtual Agents
IVAs (Intelligent Virtual Assistants) are AI-powered tools that can engage with a consumer and resolve his or her query like a human. Honestly, IVAs are ultra-sophisticated versions of a chatbot. They can understand the concern and respond using NLP without any need for extra programming. In a nutshell, IVAs are...
salestechstar.com
UK Businesses Preparing for Sales to Get Worse Before They Get Better, Survey Shows
New research from Payoneer shows almost half (41%) of surveyed UK e-commerce businesses are preparing for a downturn. Payoneer, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, published today findings from its UK e-commerce study. Responses reveal some of the biggest issues UK businesses are currently facing.
Comments / 0