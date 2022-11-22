ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

WRDW-TV

Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Terry A. Harville was one in a million

I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

2 arrested for shooting in Washington County

TENNILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - Two women are behind bars, charged with multiple felonies after a shooting Tuesday night in Washington County. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on 4th St. in Tennille at around midnight. Deputies spoke with the victims and discovered a tractor damaged by gunfire.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
STATESBORO, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
douglasnow.com

Man charged for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old during dispute at home

Darren Mobley, 57, will spend his Thanksgiving holiday at the Coffee County Jail after allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy with a pocketknife. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, on November 17, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Old Axson Road in reference to a stabbing. The report states that Mobley and the victim were both at the residence when the officer arrived, with Mobley located in a bedroom inside the home.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Suspect behind bars following 2020 New Year’s death of Vann Brown

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Last week, a jury found Justin Anderson not guilty of murder in the death of Vann Brown. He is one of the three men police say was involved in the death of Brown. However, Anderson was found guilty of tampering with evidence and making false statements to law enforcement officers.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Ms. Brenda Osborne, Vidalia

Ms. Brenda Osborne, age 68, of Vidalia, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. She was a native of Higgston and spent most of her life in Vidalia. She was Baptist by faith and was the store manager of Shoe Show, where she had been working for twenty-two years. Brenda loved reading, fishing, spending time with her son, and her beloved chihuahua, Coco. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Nell and Felton Osborne; and grandparents, Estelle and Felton Keene.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, Soperton

Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, age 47 of Soperton passed away at Augusta University Health in Augusta on Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022. Born in Savannah he was the only child born to the late Lowell T. Smith and Nell Marie Meeks Smith. As a young child the family moved to Soperton where he was a lifelong resident. Joey was a graduate of the Robert Toombs Academy in Vidalia, Class of 1992. Always intrigued by computer technology; he had worked in computer sales as well as maintaining the mechanical and computer operated components at T & T Bowling Alley in Vidalia.
SOPERTON, GA
WJCL

TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop

Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
STATESBORO, GA

