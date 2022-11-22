Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
Terry A. Harville was one in a million
I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after convenience store robbery
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man after a robbery. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, of Millen, entered a convenience store at US Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121, revealed a weapon, and demanded money. Investigators say that Weathersby fled the scene in a […]
2 arrested for shooting in Washington County
TENNILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - Two women are behind bars, charged with multiple felonies after a shooting Tuesday night in Washington County. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on 4th St. in Tennille at around midnight. Deputies spoke with the victims and discovered a tractor damaged by gunfire.
Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation
According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old during dispute at home
Darren Mobley, 57, will spend his Thanksgiving holiday at the Coffee County Jail after allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy with a pocketknife. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, on November 17, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Old Axson Road in reference to a stabbing. The report states that Mobley and the victim were both at the residence when the officer arrived, with Mobley located in a bedroom inside the home.
Suspect behind bars following 2020 New Year’s death of Vann Brown
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Last week, a jury found Justin Anderson not guilty of murder in the death of Vann Brown. He is one of the three men police say was involved in the death of Brown. However, Anderson was found guilty of tampering with evidence and making false statements to law enforcement officers.
Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after accusations of child molestation
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is wanted by the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office for child molestation according to authorities. According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Chevy Clay Sluder, 19, is 6’1″, weighs 145 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. Authorities say that they are seeking Sluder’s apprehension. If anyone has […]
Ms. Brenda Osborne, Vidalia
Ms. Brenda Osborne, age 68, of Vidalia, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. She was a native of Higgston and spent most of her life in Vidalia. She was Baptist by faith and was the store manager of Shoe Show, where she had been working for twenty-two years. Brenda loved reading, fishing, spending time with her son, and her beloved chihuahua, Coco. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Nell and Felton Osborne; and grandparents, Estelle and Felton Keene.
Bulloch Fire responds to house fire in the Portal area
Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Fire department and Statesboro Fire department to a house fire on at 3:17 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Portal area. The manufactured home was located off of Lake Collins road. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home.
Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, Soperton
Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, age 47 of Soperton passed away at Augusta University Health in Augusta on Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022. Born in Savannah he was the only child born to the late Lowell T. Smith and Nell Marie Meeks Smith. As a young child the family moved to Soperton where he was a lifelong resident. Joey was a graduate of the Robert Toombs Academy in Vidalia, Class of 1992. Always intrigued by computer technology; he had worked in computer sales as well as maintaining the mechanical and computer operated components at T & T Bowling Alley in Vidalia.
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
As Thanksgiving draws near, residents have issues getting food stamps
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – As Thanksgiving gets closer local area residents say they have been having issues receiving their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, benefits. Bryan County resident 70-year-old Stanley Hewitt has been waiting for weeks to get his food stamps. “I called my case worker all last week, two […]
“State Fair level crowds” came out for the Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into Statesboro last week in a convoy of tractor trailers and support vehicles ready to thrill thousands. The base camp for the Clydesdales was the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. The Statesboro visit was in part because of a sponsorship partnership with GS and to participate in...
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
Statesboro Mall opens at 6am Black Friday; Santa will arrive Dec. 1
Sunday 1pm-6pm Christmas Eve, December 24th10am-6pm The Statesboro Mall’s Santa Village will officially open on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Santa will arrive that day, and the Mall has lots of fun planned with pajama parties on Tuesdays and ugly Christmas sweater parties on Thursdays. Photo packages will be available...
