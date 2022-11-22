Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Vyopta is a Finalist for Best UC Vendor by UC Today’s UC Partner Awards
Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, has been named a finalist for Best UC Vendor <$100m by UC Today’s UC Partner Awards. The UC Partner Awards are presented by UC Today, a leading news outlet honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration technology space. Judging is based on an organization’s ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution. The judging is led by a panel of respected industry experts including Jay McBain, Anurag Agrawal, and Janet Schijns.
aiexpress.io
Accolite Digital Acquires TeamTek Consulting
Accolite Digital, a Dallas, TX-based supplier of cloud and digital product engineering companies, acquired TeamTek Consulting, a London, UK-based supplier of digital companies for the Banking and Monetary Providers sector. The quantity of the deal was undisclosed. With the acquisition, Accolite Digital will increase its providing. TeamTek will proceed to...
salestechstar.com
Talkwalker Wins Adweek Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards
Talkwalker selected as a best-in-class Social Intelligence Platform. Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence and deep listening company, announced it has been selected as a winner in Adweek’s Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards in the category of “Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Intelligence Platform.”. The Adweek...
Essence
Novae, A Black-Owned Fintech Company, Launches Free Grant Search Platform
The tool is aimed to streamline often tedious grant searches and help small businesses tap into funding resources. Business grants are a substantial catalyst for small companies, but finding and applying for them can be an arduous process. Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC is aimed to make it...
salestechstar.com
Rebura: Leading AWS Partner Announces the Arrival of New Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Legg
The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm’s foothold among enterprise customers. AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.
Mercans named as a ‘STAR PERFORMER’ in Everest Group's Multi Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- For the second consecutive year, the Everest Group has recognized Mercans as a Star Performer in its Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment. In addition, the global payroll technology leader was placed as a Major Contender for the fourth time in a row, outperforming 17 other global payroll service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005443/en/ Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solution PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 Mercans (Graphic: AETOSWire)
aiexpress.io
Surfboard Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Surfboard, a London, UK-based staff supplier of a planning device for customer support groups, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Fly Ventures, Seedcamp, Tokyo Black, Nomad Capital, Jag Singh and Foreword VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
AgroAmerica, for the Third Consecutive Year, Ranks in the Top Ten of SPOTT’s ESG Ranking
GUATEMALA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- A new assessment led by ZSL has placed AgroAmerica 8th out of over 100 palm oil producers, processors, and traders on the public disclosure of their policies, operations, and commitments to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices. The results were published by the renowned Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit – SPOTT- www.spott.org This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005327/en/ AgroAmerica is a world-class agro-industrial corporation dedicated to providing worldwide customers with sustainable, quality food of highest international standards. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Icertis Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.
financefeeds.com
Finalto wins Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at FMLS Awards 2022
“The teams at Finalto put in a lot of hard work to ensure our liquidity remained robust through the volatility in 2022. We’re excited to take it to the next level in 2023.”. Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London...
salestechstar.com
Five9 Announces Annual Virtual Customer Experience (CX) Summit Canada
The Canadian event will bring together industry experts, customers, and partners to explore how businesses can make the change migrating off-premises to the cloud. Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today it is hosting its annual CX Summit Canada on December 1, 2022, followed by in-person networking events in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. CX Summit Canada will explore industry trends, strategies, and new solutions to move Canadian enterprises forward in migrating on-premises contact centres into the cloud.
salestechstar.com
Fobi Launches Tap2Win, A New Solution for Retail Giveaway & Sweepstakes Programs
Tap2Win significantly improves the customer experience for retail giveaways and drives improved customer acquisition and engagement for retailers and brands. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, announced the launch of their new Tap2Win Retail Giveaway solution which makes giveaways easier and more fun for users and more effective for customer acquisition for retailers and brands. Tap2Win utilizes Fobi’s Wallet Pass platform and SmartTap devices to digitize and improve the current giveaway solutions.
salestechstar.com
Twilio and Seasalt.ai Expand Partnership in Asia Pacific & Japan to Build Multi-Country Cloud Contact Centers
Joint Twilio Flex and Seasalt.ai SeaX solution lets companies deploy contact centers across geographies and be operational in as little as 5 days. Seasalt.ai, an advanced cloud communication AI provider, and Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today released a GTM bundle for Twilio Flex to help businesses streamline omni-channel communications and provision a ready-to-use contact center within days.
aiexpress.io
Vezgo Raises $750K in Pre-Seed Funding
Vezgo, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of a Crypto Information API platform, raised $750K in Pre-Seed funding. Backers included Bitnomic Capital, Flinks Applied sciences, M2S Capital, Chouinard Household Workplace, Andrew Izyumov, and Rachid Ajaja. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct up its Go-to-Market gross sales crew...
salestechstar.com
6sense Ranked Number 130 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced it ranked 130 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. During this time period, 6sense grew by 1,134% from 2018 to 2021.
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application
DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
salestechstar.com
Mavenir Launches CPaaS Integrated Offering for CSPs
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, announced the launch of its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) offering. Mavenir’s CPaaS combines Application Programming Interface (API) enablers and turnkey applications to deliver...
aiexpress.io
RedBrick AI raises US$4.6M in Seed Funding
RedBrick AI, a Michigan, MI- and Pune, India-based supplier of a health-tech AI platform, raised US$4.6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India, and Southeast Asia’s fast scale-up program, with participation from Y Combinator. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade
Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
salestechstar.com
Creatio’s No-code Platform has Been Recognized in the LCAP Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research
The report recognizes Creatio’s composable application approach and no-code capabilities to easily extend and customize solutions without a line of code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced it has been recognized as a Facilitator in the Low-Code Application Development Platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
