Tap2Win significantly improves the customer experience for retail giveaways and drives improved customer acquisition and engagement for retailers and brands. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, announced the launch of their new Tap2Win Retail Giveaway solution which makes giveaways easier and more fun for users and more effective for customer acquisition for retailers and brands. Tap2Win utilizes Fobi’s Wallet Pass platform and SmartTap devices to digitize and improve the current giveaway solutions.

2 DAYS AGO