New Mission EDC leader stresses importance of regional cooperation
MISSION, Texas – The new CEO of Mission Economic Development Corporation says he plans to think and work regionally to help the entire Rio Grande Valley. By way of an example, Teclo Garcia said he was working with McAllen Economic Development Corporation on a project bring new investment into the region.
McAllen’s famed irrigation pipes get splash of color and culture
Artists are painting irrigation pipes throughout the city of McAllen, Texas, with cultural and colorful motifs to represent the Rio Grande Valley on these bland ancient stacks that have been used for decades to channel water from the Rio Grande to farm fields north of the border. Border Report spoke with one artist as she began her project and followed up on Wednesday to view her final artwork.
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announces he won’t be running for office in 2023
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announced Wednesday evening that he will not be seeking re-election in May 2023. Mendez made the announcement public on his Facebook page, reflecting on his three-year term with the City of Brownsville. “I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll […]
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
A different kind of Thanksgiving, how a Sharyland educator celebrates
Dr. Leila Flores-Torres has spent the last 20 years traveling for Thanksgiving. Her destinations of choice? Areas with rich Indigenous cultures. Flores-Torres is a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for 26 years. She moved to the U.S. at age 24 after she earned her degree and became a licensed psychologist. Once in the states, she eventually married and furthered her education by earning a philosophy doctorate in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Now, Flores-Torres is the special education director at Sharyland ISD.
Brownsville LGBTQ Plus task force reacts to Colorado's mass shooting
The Brownsville LGBTQ plus task force says they are saddened about the shooting in Colorado, but they feel support for them in the Valley is strong. Since the creation of the task force in 2019, only 10 incident reports have been filed with them. It's a low number, but the...
Cameron County urges residents to get discounts with early tax payment
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The office of the Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector urges taxpayers to take advantage of the discounts available to property owners who pay their taxes early. Payments made in November will receive a 2% discount and payments made in December will receive a 1% discount. This is exclusive to districts that offer […]
Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
Children find forever families at adoption ceremony
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very special day for eight South Texas children as they were officially adopted into their forever homes. Jessica Garcia said she was blessed to officially become a mom to the baby girl she’s been caring for since she was a newborn. “We adopted our daughter. We have had her since […]
Front-of-line treatment available for some entering South Texas ports this holiday
Mexican shoppers and those coming to visit friends and family over Thanksgiving are being urged to file online for travel permits for preferential treatment at port into Brownsville, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.
$1M might last longest in this Texas city, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans excited for third round game in Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not often two schools from the Rio Grande Valley meet in the third round of the high school football playoffs. PSJA North will take on Brownsville Veterans on Friday night for a chance to play in the 5A Division I Region IV final. “It’s a really good deal for the […]
Brownsville LGBTQ+ community to host vigil for Colorado shooting victims
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De los Santos will partner with LGBTQ+ organizations in the Rio Grande Valley to host a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Co. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Colorado Springs families impacted by this […]
15 Free Things to Do in McAllen, TX
McAllen, Texas, is the biggest city in Hidalgo County and can be found in the southernmost portion of the Rio Grande Valley. While it is known today for its warm weather and tropical breeze, McAllen was considered the oil, agriculture, and tourism center in the 1970s. From being a farming-focused...
Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ring doorbell cameras have proven to be a great asset to criminal investigations across the Rio Grande Valley. In recent weeks, detectives in Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have been aided by the doorbell footage in criminal and civil cases. Most recently, authorities in Starr County posted screen shots from a […]
DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and...
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
Valley bar owner reacts to Colorado's mass shooting
The Valley is reacting towards the mass shooting that happened over the weekend in Colorado. "Here we go again, another establishment being attacked by an outsider," Bar-B owner Merrill Hammons said. Authorities are expected to formally charge the suspect of the Colorado shooter with five counts of first-degree murder and...
Three seizures net over $14M worth of narcotics at RGV border ports
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than $14 million worth of narcotics were seized over a two-day span at two ports of entry last week in the Rio Grande Valley. Office of Field Operations assigned to the Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry seized $14.4 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine on Nov. 16 and 17. […]
