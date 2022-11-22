ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

riograndeguardian.com

New Mission EDC leader stresses importance of regional cooperation

MISSION, Texas – The new CEO of Mission Economic Development Corporation says he plans to think and work regionally to help the entire Rio Grande Valley. By way of an example, Teclo Garcia said he was working with McAllen Economic Development Corporation on a project bring new investment into the region.
MISSION, TX
Border Report

McAllen’s famed irrigation pipes get splash of color and culture

Artists are painting irrigation pipes throughout the city of McAllen, Texas, with cultural and colorful motifs to represent the Rio Grande Valley on these bland ancient stacks that have been used for decades to channel water from the Rio Grande to farm fields north of the border. Border Report spoke with one artist as she began her project and followed up on Wednesday to view her final artwork.
MCALLEN, TX
borderreport.com

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
progresstimes.net

A different kind of Thanksgiving, how a Sharyland educator celebrates

Dr. Leila Flores-Torres has spent the last 20 years traveling for Thanksgiving. Her destinations of choice? Areas with rich Indigenous cultures. Flores-Torres is a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for 26 years. She moved to the U.S. at age 24 after she earned her degree and became a licensed psychologist. Once in the states, she eventually married and furthered her education by earning a philosophy doctorate in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Now, Flores-Torres is the special education director at Sharyland ISD.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Children find forever families at adoption ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very special day for eight South Texas children as they were officially adopted into their forever homes. Jessica Garcia said she was blessed to officially become a mom to the baby girl she’s been caring for since she was a newborn. “We adopted our daughter. We have had her since […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
HARLINGEN, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in McAllen, TX

McAllen, Texas, is the biggest city in Hidalgo County and can be found in the southernmost portion of the Rio Grande Valley. While it is known today for its warm weather and tropical breeze, McAllen was considered the oil, agriculture, and tourism center in the 1970s. From being a farming-focused...
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ring doorbell cameras have proven to be a great asset to criminal investigations across the Rio Grande Valley. In recent weeks, detectives in Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have been aided by the doorbell footage in criminal and civil cases. Most recently, authorities in Starr County posted screen shots from a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways

Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Valley bar owner reacts to Colorado's mass shooting

The Valley is reacting towards the mass shooting that happened over the weekend in Colorado. "Here we go again, another establishment being attacked by an outsider," Bar-B owner Merrill Hammons said. Authorities are expected to formally charge the suspect of the Colorado shooter with five counts of first-degree murder and...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

