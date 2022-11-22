Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Squeeze Shows Dedication to Security by Achieving SOC II Type 2 Certification
Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, is pleased to announce that they have achieved SOC II Type 2 certification after successfully completing the auditing process set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This certification can only be awarded after a rigorous 6-12 month examination by an external auditor, who verifies the effectiveness of a company’s internal security processes as it plays out in day-to-day operations.
salestechstar.com
Creatio’s No-code Platform has Been Recognized in the LCAP Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research
The report recognizes Creatio’s composable application approach and no-code capabilities to easily extend and customize solutions without a line of code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced it has been recognized as a Facilitator in the Low-Code Application Development Platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
salestechstar.com
M-Files Enhances Integration with Adobe to Power Faster Document E-Signatures
Instant Electronic Signatures Enable Customers to Streamline Contract Workflows, Ensure Compliance, and Lower Transaction Costs. M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced an enhanced integration with Adobe that will make Adobe Acrobat Sign, the market-leading e-signature solution in Adobe Document Cloud, now available directly within the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform.
thefastmode.com
NanoLock, ectacom Partner to Expand OT Cybersecurity Offering in Germany
Ectacom, the German Business Development Distributor for IT and security solutions, is expanding its OT (Operational Technology) security portfolio for the industrial and manufacturing sectors with NanoLock’s zero trust, device-level protection. NanoLock is protecting the operational integrity of manufacturing, energy, water and manufacturing companies with its device-level cyber defense...
salestechstar.com
Twilio and Seasalt.ai Expand Partnership in Asia Pacific & Japan to Build Multi-Country Cloud Contact Centers
Joint Twilio Flex and Seasalt.ai SeaX solution lets companies deploy contact centers across geographies and be operational in as little as 5 days. Seasalt.ai, an advanced cloud communication AI provider, and Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today released a GTM bundle for Twilio Flex to help businesses streamline omni-channel communications and provision a ready-to-use contact center within days.
aiexpress.io
Apply fine-grained data access controls with AWS Lake Formation and Amazon EMR from Amazon SageMaker Studio
Amazon SageMaker Studio is a completely built-in improvement atmosphere (IDE) for machine studying (ML) that allows knowledge scientists and builders to carry out each step of the ML workflow, from making ready knowledge to constructing, coaching, tuning, and deploying fashions. Studio comes with built-in integration with Amazon EMR in order that knowledge scientists can interactively put together knowledge at petabyte scale utilizing open-source frameworks similar to Apache Spark, Hive, and300 Presto proper from inside Studio notebooks. Information is usually saved in knowledge lakes managed by AWS Lake Formation, enabling you to use fine-grained entry management by means of a easy grant or revoke mechanism. We’re excited to announce that Studio now helps making use of this fine-grained knowledge entry management with Lake Formation when accessing knowledge by means of Amazon EMR.
salestechstar.com
Trend Micro Celebrates Ranking as #1 Channel Security Vendor
Canalys report highlights overall leadership, channel commitment, ease of doing businessa. Global cybersecurity provider Trend Micro announced its position at the summit of this year’s Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix. The top ranking was awarded in recognition of an outstanding 12 months for the company’s channel-first engagement model.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Study from Harvard Find Ways to Maximize the Accuracy of Image Segmentation by Machine Learning Algorithms in Multiplexed Tissue Images Containing Common Imaging Artefacts
Cell types, basement membranes, and connective structures that organize tissues and tumors can be found in length ranges ranging from microscopic organelles to whole organs (0.1 to >104 m). In the investigation of tissue architecture, Hematoxylin, Eosin (H&E), and immunohistochemistry microscopy have long been the method of choice. Furthermore, clinical histopathology continues to be the principal method for diagnosing and treating illnesses like cancer. Classical histology, however, needs to give more molecular data to correctly classify disease genes, analyze development pathways, or identify cell subtypes.
salestechstar.com
Equinor and Cognite Enter Long-term Collaboration to Further Accelerate Equinor’s Digitalization Program
Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, announced a long-term frame agreement with Equinor, a world-leading energy company. The collaboration will expand Equinor’s data capabilities and further strengthen its digital program focused on global energy security and energy transition. The objective for the Equinor and Cognite cooperation is to...
salestechstar.com
Icertis Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.
salestechstar.com
Rackspace Technology Earns Five New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security
The company enhanced its global delivery capabilities and integration of strategic solutions across the entire Microsoft suite, allowing it to help customers on their transformation cloud journey. Rackspace Technology a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as...
globalspec.com
Answering the air hammering challenge: A test case for innovation
Innovation is essential to the ongoing evolution of industry, and it can be driven from many corners: original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) daring to try something new, end users adapting and modifying products to better serve their individual needs, business analysts identifying obstacles that call for creative solutions. Sometimes a small but critical link in the chain that connects makers to customers can recognize an opportunity to develop answers where no one has thought before to ask questions — in areas where the familiar refrain, “We’ve always done it this way” has resonated louder than the realization that there might be improved alternatives.
salestechstar.com
Entytle & Documoto Partner to Help Equipment Manufacturers Connect “Data to Drawings”, Simplifying Parts Sales Workflows
Integration of Documoto’s Content Solutions into Entytle’s Installed Base Platform to make it easier to sell more parts. Entytle, Inc., and Documoto today announced a strategic partnership to help Industrial OEMs streamline aftermarket workflows that require comprehensive customer and technical data that is dispersed across multiple systems. One...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Futureproofing Cybersecurity With On-Premise Video And Access Control Systems
In 2022, it took around 9 months to identify and contain a breach. To prevent a cybersecurity breach for your business, you need to think about your on-premise security systems. How can you futureproof your cybersecurity with on-premise video and access control systems?. Keep reading to learn about on-premise video...
techeblog.com
Mind-Controlled Wheelchair Helps Paralyzed People Gain New Mobility, Uses AI Machine Learning Algorithm
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a mind-controlled wheelchair that translates the thoughts of a paralyzed person into movement. It was tested on three people with tetraplegia, the inability to move their arms and legs due to spinal injuries, all of whom operated the wheelchair in a natural environment to varying degrees of success.
salestechstar.com
Acalvio ShadowPlex Lists on AWS Marketplace
Autonomous deception technology provides advanced cyber security to AWS customers worldwide. Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception technology, announced that the company’s ShadowPlex platform is now available on AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
salestechstar.com
Quickbase Named a Strong Performer in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Quickbase for integration of project information management with project delivery. Quickbase, the no-code platform for complex project portfolios, announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022, its first time being evaluated in this market by Forrester. According to the report, “Emphasizing construction, engineering, healthcare and retail industries, the vendor differentiates itself by targeting key information that supports the delivery of complex projects and programs.”
salestechstar.com
Women in Revenue Receives Grant from Tiger Global Impact Ventures to Promote Gender Equity in Sales and Marketing Roles
Funding Helps Rapidly Expand Programs to Drive Career Success for Women and Grow Women in Revenue Community. Women in Revenue (WIR), a non-profit organization created to empower and elevate women in sales, marketing, revops, and customer success careers, has received a grant from Tiger Global Impact Ventures (TGIV). TGIV is the charitable arm of Tiger Global, a global tech investment firm. The grant comes from TGIV’s Gender Equity in Tech Fund (T-GET), a $50 million commitment designed to increase access, inclusion, representation, and parity for women across the technology ecosystem.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Integrating Mobile Robots From Different Vendors
Demand for e-commerce in the United States is soaring, and the labor shortage is not going away. One way that logistics companies can mitigate these problems is with better mobile robot automation. Many warehouses are now starting to think about full workflow automation. Achieving this requires integration of a combination...
salestechstar.com
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
Comments / 0