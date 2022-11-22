Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
salestechstar.com
Taktile Raises $20 Million Series A Funding Round to Transform How Businesses Make Automated Decisions
Taktile empowers businesses in the financial industry to build, run and evaluate automated decision flows more easily and quicker than ever before. The platform is critical for insurance companies and lenders to launch new products fast and grow their portfolio in a profitable way. Taktile works with companies of all...
TechCrunch
Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’
Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
Recycling Today
Metaspectral raises $4.7M in funding for AI platform
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Metaspectral, a software company offering deep learning and hyperspectral imagery technologies, has raised $4.7 million in seed funding from Soma Capital, Acequia Capital, the government of Canada and multiple angel investors, including Jude Gomila and Alan Rutledge. Metaspectral says it plans to use the seed funding to scale its team to support the development and refinement of its Fusion technology platform, which it says is set to launch this year.
aiexpress.io
Surfboard Raises $5M in Seed Funding
Surfboard, a London, UK-based staff supplier of a planning device for customer support groups, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Fly Ventures, Seedcamp, Tokyo Black, Nomad Capital, Jag Singh and Foreword VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
fintechmagazine.com
OTB Ventures launches €150mn fund with fintech focus
Venture capital firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund to invest in European businesses, with fintech being one of the key areas of focus. VC firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund that will be used in part to invest in European fintechs. It...
bankautomationnews.com
Bank and VC consortium to invest in emerging fintechs
Community banks and venture capital firms are joining forces through the newly launched BTech Consortium to help smaller financial institutions (FIs) invest in emerging fintech technologies to the tune of $100 million. Through the consortium, banks will collectively invest funds to help power various technology initiatives, Fred Cummings, founder and president at VC Elizabeth […]
1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/ Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Female-Led Pact Launches £30M Seed Fund
Pact, a London, UK-based all-female-founded early-stage agency investing in startup, launched its £30M Seed fund. Restricted Companions included anchor investor Campden Hill Capital, Jeff Dean, the Head of AI at Google; Yeming Wang, the previous head of EMEA of Alibaba; Fahd Beg, the COO of Naspers; Keith Teare, the founding shareholder of TechCrunch; Todd Ruppert, the retired CEO of T. Rowe Worth International and enterprise accomplice at Greenspring Associates, Tilo Bonow, CEO of PIABO and Anne Hathaway, UN Lady Goodwill Ambassador and Oscar Award Profitable Actress, amongst others.
aiexpress.io
RedBrick AI raises US$4.6M in Seed Funding
RedBrick AI, a Michigan, MI- and Pune, India-based supplier of a health-tech AI platform, raised US$4.6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India, and Southeast Asia’s fast scale-up program, with participation from Y Combinator. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Xceed Raises €2M in Funding
Xceed, a Barcelona, Spain-based supplier of a sport platform that gives software program for occasions, raised €2M in funding. The spherical was led by Trind Ventures and Jägermeister’s VC, Greatest Nights VC, and SuperHero Capital with participation from Alessandro Fracassi, Fernando Herrera, Andreas Mihalovits, and Lasse Laaksonen.
TechCrunch
Pivo powers up Nigerian freight carriers with a bespoke digital bank, gets $2M seed funding
Recently, startups have taken a top-down approach by singling out a particular sector and delivering solutions to SMEs within it. One such startup is Pivo, which helps freight carriers get paid faster by providing a bank account, a debit card and digital invoicing tools that track payments. The startup, founded...
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
Essence
Novae, A Black-Owned Fintech Company, Launches Free Grant Search Platform
The tool is aimed to streamline often tedious grant searches and help small businesses tap into funding resources. Business grants are a substantial catalyst for small companies, but finding and applying for them can be an arduous process. Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC is aimed to make it...
assetservicingtimes.com
AB Capital Group is latest to onboard SS&C Aloha
Philippines-based financial services provider AB Capital Group has chosen SS&C’s Technologies Holdings’ SS&C Aloha to launch and expand its private wealth business, along with replacing its trust division’s legacy systems. The platform will help to support AB Capital Group’s growth and drive its investment operations, SS&C says....
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
SPANX, LLC Partners with Dress for Success for Giving Tuesday Initiative
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SPANX, Inc. announced today its Giving Tuesday initiative to support Dress For Success’ global mission to help women achieve economic independence. Together, they are helping women restore their confidence and achieve their goals in work and life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005093/en/ This Giving Tuesday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 6, SPANX will donate one dress to Dress for Success Worldwide for every dress purchased from its Perfect Dress collection. (Photo: Business Wire)
microcapdaily.com
Quanergy (OTC: QNGY) Continues to Drift Since Landing on the OTC
Quanergy (OTC: QNGY) has been drifting downwards since initially trading over $0.60 per share on the OTC. The Company said last week it intends to appeal the decision by the staff of NYSE Regulation on November 8, 2022 to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock (NYSE:QNGY) and the Company’s warrants to purchase common stock (NYSE:QNGY WS).
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle
MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energy companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament in the early hours of Friday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties.
aiexpress.io
Vezgo Raises $750K in Pre-Seed Funding
Vezgo, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of a Crypto Information API platform, raised $750K in Pre-Seed funding. Backers included Bitnomic Capital, Flinks Applied sciences, M2S Capital, Chouinard Household Workplace, Andrew Izyumov, and Rachid Ajaja. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct up its Go-to-Market gross sales crew...
