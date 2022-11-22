Vancouver, British Columbia-based Metaspectral, a software company offering deep learning and hyperspectral imagery technologies, has raised $4.7 million in seed funding from Soma Capital, Acequia Capital, the government of Canada and multiple angel investors, including Jude Gomila and Alan Rutledge. Metaspectral says it plans to use the seed funding to scale its team to support the development and refinement of its Fusion technology platform, which it says is set to launch this year.

