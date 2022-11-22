Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Trea Turner Rumors: Braves, Cubs & Phillies Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. The position is similar to what the Dodgers experienced last year with Corey Seager, although in that instance they had a perennial All-Star in Turner readily available to fill the need. Now, however, the Dodgers don’t have such luxury.
KSDK
Is Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo a good fit for the St. Louis Cardinals? | Locked On Cardinals
Hall of Fame Ballot was released and four former St. Louis Cardinals are on the list. Would Free Agents Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo make sense for the Cardinals?
MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops
One MLB insider says he would be "very surprised" if the Chicago Cubs don't land one of the big four shortstops available in MLB free agency.
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Yardbarker
John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
Yardbarker
Report: Braves targeting Mitch Haniger
It’s been a slow free agency so far for the Braves, and typically, it remains that way through Thanksgiving. However, that’s not always the case. A few years ago, Alex Anthopoulos inked Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann while I was trying to stuff my eighth plate of food down the gullet, so fingers crossed that something similar happens this year, giving Braves fans a lot to look forward to during the upcoming holiday break.
Camden Chat
Thanksgiving Bird Droppings: An Orioles season to be thankful for
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Happy Thanksgiving! I hope all of you have a wonderful holiday and have plenty to be thankful for this year. From an Orioles fan’s perspective, we can be thankful that our favorite team is finally looking very much like a team on the rise, coming off a winning season with a talented young roster and the top farm system in baseball.
NBC Sports
Cain, Kent give Giants ties to 2023 Baseball Hall ballot
SAN FRANCISCO -- Barry Bonds' time on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is up, but the Giants still are well represented on the 2023 ballot. Matt Cain was one of 14 recently-retired players to get added to the ballot this year, joining a group of holdovers highlighted by Jeff Kent, who will get his final shot at induction by the baseball writers. Cain won't get in and very likely won't get the five percent needed to stay on the ballot for a second year, but it's still a nice honor for a player who was instrumental in three World Series runs and threw the only perfect game in franchise history.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot Announced and Potential outfield targets for Braves
While the baseball offseason is all about moves teams could make to improve their teams for the future, it also offers a chance at immortality to some of the game’s past performers. On Monday, the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot was announced, and once again, former Braves Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones will look to take a major step toward deserved enshrinement in Cooperstown.
