SAN FRANCISCO -- Barry Bonds' time on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is up, but the Giants still are well represented on the 2023 ballot. Matt Cain was one of 14 recently-retired players to get added to the ballot this year, joining a group of holdovers highlighted by Jeff Kent, who will get his final shot at induction by the baseball writers. Cain won't get in and very likely won't get the five percent needed to stay on the ballot for a second year, but it's still a nice honor for a player who was instrumental in three World Series runs and threw the only perfect game in franchise history.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO