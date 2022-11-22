The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, presents goodie bags to new educators at Mariam Boyd Elementary School. New teachers holding goodie bags are, from the left: Virginia Ulpindo, Tricia Wells and Raquel Nogueras. They were presented the bags by Gamma Chi members, from the left: Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Norma Retzlaff, Rachel Smith and Sheila Robertson. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.

WARRENTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO