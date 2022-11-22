Read full article on original website
New teachers at Mariam Boyd recognized
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, presents goodie bags to new educators at Mariam Boyd Elementary School. New teachers holding goodie bags are, from the left: Virginia Ulpindo, Tricia Wells and Raquel Nogueras. They were presented the bags by Gamma Chi members, from the left: Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Norma Retzlaff, Rachel Smith and Sheila Robertson. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Goodie bags distributed to new Northside educators
GOODIE BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO NEW NORTHSIDE EDUCATORS—The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Northside Elementary Schoo. Gamma Chi member Patricia Williamson, far left, presented goodie bags to, from the left, Heasel Ordonez, Johanna Sierra, Wendy Martinez and Heidi Heredia. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
Goodie bags presented at WECHS
The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.
To help the community at Thanksgiving
The New Covenant Ministries church family partnered with Warren County Department of Social Services to help families in need with a Thanksgiving meal box. Pictured are Deidre Taborn-DSS-social worker-CPS, and Pastor Jim Wells. Not pictured, but present was CPS Social Worker Sherice Hayes from Child Protective Services.
Special guests visit Rotary Club
Warren Early College High School Principal Shena Judkins visited the Warrenton Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 15. She talked about how the students are prepared for college and life after leaving the school. Also visiting was Gina Eaves, the assistant governor for Rotary District 7710. She is in charge of five Rotary clubs, including Warrenton, Oxford and Henderson.
Improvement Association Child Development Center adds kitchen
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Improvement Association Saint Paul’s Child Development Center held a ground breaking ceremony recently for the addition of a kitchen. Director Rufus Tyler said the addition of a kitchen at the center is a major step in providing quality childcare for our children. He welcomed members of the community to the event and expressed his appreciation for their support.
Holiday Crafts for Kids program scheduled
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12. This program will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from Dec. 6-20 from 6-6:45 p.m. This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week....
Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northampton County High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00.
Warren County residents honored for life-saving actions
Three Warren County residents were among members of the City of Henderson Fire Department who were presented SAVE awards recently for saving a victim from a burning house in January. Local residents who were honored were Captain Joshua Bolton, Captain Kyle Holtzman and Senor Firefighter Zack Short. North Carolina Insurance...
DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety tests, inspection forms
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools’ fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. WRAL News learned this from criminal charges filed Tuesday against Andrew Roesch. It’s troubling news for parents to hear. Roesch is accused of falsifying fire...
Rocky Mount, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rocky Mount, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Triton High School football team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Retirement celebration honors outgoing sheriff
Sheriff Johnny Williams has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, his enforcement colleagues honored him with a retirement celebration. Williams’ last day in office will be Nov. 30. Those attending included not only his deputies and other staff members at...
Working homeless struggle in Wake County to secure warm beds for their family
Working by day but still sleeping in a car by night. A growing group of people in Wake County are unable to find a steady home despite being employed.
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
Grinch’s Night Out activities planned
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a free, new program called the “Grinch’s Night Out.” Children can be dropped off between 5:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, for a night of fun games, jump castle, crafts, dinner, and a movie in this Grinch-themed event. Registration is being accepted now through Dec. 2. The event is free of charge, and space is limited.
Forever Home, Durham continues progress for affordable housing options
DURHAM – The Durham Housing Authority and the City of Durham have begun revitalization of the former 519 East Main + Liberty Street Apartments east of downtown. The process started earlier this month, with Phase I demolition of eight buildings in the Liberty Street Apartments footprint to make way for new construction.
Chapel Hill Baptist Church celebrates Youth Night
Pastor Maggie Stinnett and youth leaders from Chapel Hill Baptist Church in the Oine Community took some of their youth to the Pizza Inn in Henderson on Friday night, Nov. 18, for Youth Night. The youth thanked Pastor Stinnett, the Rev. Don Stith, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Deacon Zane Harrison, Trustee Mary Branch and Deaconess Arvella Scott for the outing. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: BJ Brown, Zariyah Burchette, Brooklyn Harrison, Ariel Adams, Josiah Burchette, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Trustee Mary Branch and Monae Nettles; back row: Deaconess Arvella Scott, the Rev. Don Stith, Youth Advisor the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Kevonte Jiggetts, Zachary Eldreth, Nolan Eldreth-Franklin, Jada Wattley, Jazmine Harrison, Janae Alston and Deacon Zane Harrison.
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
