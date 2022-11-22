ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara Review: Marble Meets the Motherboard

ASRock’s Z790 Taichi Carrara motherboard sports the same hardware as the more traditional Taich boardi, but instead of the premium black-on-black appearance with cogs/gears accents that the line is known for, the Carrara has a unique white marbled look on most heatsinks and shrouds. Along with the one-of-a-kind style, you get robust power delivery, high-quality audio, five M.2 sockets, including one PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gbps) socket, and Killer-based networking. Priced at $499.99, its unique appearance and inclusive specifications make this a solid option to build your Z790 system around.

ASRock’s Z790 lineup (at the time of this writing) consists of 13 different motherboards. We see all shapes and sizes with familiar names like the Taichi, Steel Legend, Riptide, Pro, and the new LiveMixer SKU that also provides a unique appearance in the more affordable part of the product stack. Prices range from $499.99 (Taichi Carrara) to the ASRock Z790M PG Lightning/D4 at $179.99 . There are plenty of options in the existing lineup, although we hope to see the water-cooled Aqua later down the road too.

Hardware-wise, the Z790 Taichi Carrara includes everything the Z790 platform offers. You get PCIe 5.0 slots and M.2 sockets, 40 Gbps USB4/Thunderbolt 4 capability – it’s all there. Additionally, the Taichi includes the latest generation flagship audio with Realtek ALC4082 codec and has an ESS SABRE DAC. If storage is your concern, there are eight SATA ports and five M.2 sockets available, though there is some lane sharing and not all are available concurrently.

On the performance front, the Taichi was all over the place due to its unfettered default power limits, allowing the system to pull nearly 500W from the wall during stress testing. Even with 3x120mm AIO and the board’s raised thermal limits out of the box, there are several applications where it struggled to keep temperatures in order and therefore throttled, causing a slightly slower result than the other boards we’ve tested so far. A simple adjustment in the BIOS to follow Intel power limits tames the beast. However, some benchmarks will be slower. Somewhere there’s a happy medium.

Below, we’ll dig into the details of the board and see whether it deserves a spot on our Best Motherboards list. As time goes on, we’ll review more boards and add them to the list, giving us a better idea of how each board performs. Before we get into the details though, we’ll start by listing the specifications from ASRock’s website.

Specifications: ASRock Z790 Taichi/Taichi Carrara

Socket LGA1700 Chipset Z790 Form Factor Form Factor Voltage Regulator 27 Phase (24x 105A SPS MOSFETs for Vcore) Video Ports (1) HDMI (v2.1) (2) Intel Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) USB Ports (2) USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (40 Gbps) (2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) (6) USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) (2) USB 2.0 Network Jacks (1) 2.5 GbE Audio Jacks (2) Analog + SPDIF Legacy Ports/Jacks ✗ Other Ports/Jack ✗ PCIe x16 (2) v5.0 (x16, or x8/x8) (1) v4.0 (x4) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 ✗ CrossFire/SLI AMD CrossFire DIMM Slots (4) DDR5 7000+(OC)*, 128GB Capacity *1DPC 1R Up to 7000+ MHz (OC), 4800 MHz Natively. 1DPC 2R Up to 6000+ MHz (OC), 4400 MHz Natively 2DPC 1R Up to 6000+ MHz (OC), 4000 MHz Natively. 2DPC 2R Up to 4800+ MHz (OC), 3600 MHz Natively. M.2 Sockets (1) PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gbps) / PCIe (up to 80mm) (4) PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gbps) / PCIe (up to 80mm) Supports RAID 0/1/5 U.2 Ports ✗ SATA Ports (8) SATA3 6 Gbps (Supports RAID 0/1/5/10) USB Headers (1) USB v3.2 Gen 2x2, Type-C (20 Gbps) (2) USB v3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) (1) USB v2.0 (480 Mbps) Fan/Pump Headers (8) 4-Pin (CPU, CPU/Water Pump, Chass) RGB Headers (3) aRGB (3-pin) (1) RGB (4-pin) Diagnostics Panel (1) Dr. Debug Internal Button/Switch Power and Reset buttons, CMOS reset SATA Controllers ASMedia ASM1062(?) Ethernet Controller(s) (1) Killer E3100G (2.5 GbE) Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Killer AX1690 Wi-Fi 6E (2x2 ax, MU-MIMO, 2.4/5/6 GHz, 160 MHz, BT 5.3) USB Controllers ASMedia ASM1074 HD Audio Codec Realtek ALC4082 (ESS SABREES9218 DAC) DDL/DTS ✗ / ✗ Warranty 3 Years

Inside the Box of the ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara

ASRock includes several accessories along with the motherboard. While this isn’t the most prolific set of extras we’ve covered, the basics are included, along with an extra 120mm Carrara Edition fan. Below is a complete list of the included accessories.

User Manual

(4) SATA Data Cables

Wireless Dongle USB Bracket

12CM Carrara Edition Cooling FAN

ASRock WiFi 2.4/5/6 GHz Antenna

(4) Screws for M.2 Sockets

Design of the ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara

(Image credit: ASRock)

(Image credit: ASRock)

(Image credit: ASRock)

Image 1 of 3

The Z790 Taichi Carrara has a unique appearance for motherboards. I don’t recall any in the past that used a marble look/pattern on the heatsinks and shrouds, or anything for that matter. Overall we like the look, and must give a shout-out to our kitchen countertops for the motivation. The DRAM and two of three PCIe slots use reinforcement to prevent shearing from heavy graphics cards and provide some EMI mitigation. The black-on-white color scheme on the 8-layer PCB blends in well with most build themes.

The Carrara sports a long RGB strip under the bottom M.2 heatsink for lighting. The colors are bright and saturated and will light up the inside of your chassis. If you love the Taichi board but didn’t like the existing design with the cogs/gears and black-on-black, the Carrara is certainly a unique alternative.

(Image credit: ASRock)

Focusing on the top half of the board, on the left side we get a better look at the marble accents that sit on top of the heatsinks/shrouds. The thin plastic marble trim pieces don’t seem to hinder heatsink performance (for M.2 sockets below), but admittedly we didn’t test this quantitatively either. Ours didn’t overheat in the few-minute test I run, which is all we’re looking for (PCIe 5.0 M.2 modules may change that). But if the heatsink on the PCIe 5.0 socket isn’t good, ASRock offers a Blazing M.2 fan-heatsink , sold separately.

Just above the large actively cooled VRM heatsinks, we find two 8-pin EPS connectors to power the CPU (one required). To the right, past the socket area and above the VRM heatsink, we run into the first two (of eight) 4-pin fan headers. All fans support PWM- and DC-controlled fans/pump, but output for each header varies. The CPU_FAN1 supports up to 1A/12W, CHA_FAN1-6/WP 2A/24W and the CPU_FAN2/WP_3A supports up to 3A/36W. In short, there’s plenty of power available on these headers to run your cooling from the motherboard.

Continuing right, we run into four reinforced DRAM slots with locking mechanisms on both sides. The four slots support up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM with speeds listed up to DDR5-7000+. We didn’t have any issues with our two kits that run up to DDR5-6000 out of the box. Additional headroom is there, but your mileage may vary as its dependent on the memory kit and the quality of the processor’s IMC (Integrated Memory Controller).

Along the right edge, we run into the first two (of four) RGB headers. In this case, it’s two of the three 3-pin ARGB headers. You’ll find the other two along the bottom edge. Shifting focus down, we run into the 24-pin ATX to power the board, along with a horizontally mounted 6-pin PCIe power connector to support 60W charging on the fron-panel USB 3.2 Gen2x2 connector (which is also here). If the supplemental power isn’t connected, the output is reduced to 27W, which is still a quick charge output for most mobile devices.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Moving on to the VRMs, power flows from the EPS connector(s) onto a 20-phase Renesas RAA229131 controller. For Vcore, power moves on from there to the 24x 105A Renesas RAA22010540 SPS MOSFETs for a mind-blowing 2,520A available to the processor. The power delivery on the Taichi is more than capable of handling our Intel Core i9-13900K at stock and while overclocked.

(Image credit: ASRock)

Covered in heatsinks and shrouds, the bottom portion of the board hides the audio and M.2 sockets while the PCIe slots remain fully exposed. Under the shroud on the left edge is the flagship-class Realtek ALC4082 audio codec, along with the ESS SABRE9218 DAC. You can see a few red WIMA audio caps with other standard audio caps hidden. With the flagship audio codec and high-quality DAC, there’s not much better integrated audio available.

In the middle of the board, we’ll start with the three PCIe slots. The top slots (primary graphics) both source their lanes from the CPU and run at PCIe 5.0 x16 if only the top slot is populated, or x8/x8 speeds with PCIE_2 occupied. The bottom slot runs at PCIe 4.0 x4, with lanes coming from the chipset. If the bottom slot, PCIE3, is occupied, SATA ports 0-4 will be disabled, so you need to be careful populating the board with your hardware. For those considering a multi-GPU setup (whoever you are), this configuration supports AMD Crossfire, but NVIDIA SLI is not listed.

Wedged around the PCIe slots and under heatsinks are five M.2 sockets. The top socket, M2_1, connects through the CPU and runs PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gbps) speeds, while M2_2 runs at PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gbps) and also connects through the processor. When M2_1 is populated, PCIE1 downgrades to x8 mode. If PCIE2 is occupied, M2_1 will be disabled. You can use M2_1 or M2_2 but not both, so plan accordingly here too. At worst, you’re looking at four M.2 sockets (either 5.0 or 4.0) and four SATA ports available at one time. A more typical configuration where the bottom PCIe slot isn’t populated yields four more SATA ports for a total of eight. Either should be fine for most users, though those with more than four SATA drives and a PCIe expansion card need to look elsewhere or upgrade to M.2 modules.

Along the right edge of the board, we run into a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) connector and eight SATA ports below. There’s nothing else to see here unless you want a better look at the cool marble patterns on the chipset heatsink.

Across the bottom of the board are several exposed headers. You’ll find the usual, including additional USB ports, RGB headers, and power/reset buttons. Below is a complete list from left to right.

Front panel audio

Clear CMOS header

4-pin ARGB header

3-pin RGB header

Noise sensor

(2) System Fan headers

USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) connector

(2) USB 2.0 headers

Dr. Debug display

(2) System Fan headers

Power/Reset buttons

Clear CMOS button

TPM header

System fan header

System panel header

(Image credit: ASRock)

The rear IO plate on the Taichi Carrara (and Taichi) comes preinstalled to the motherboard. It sports a black background with black writing along with some Taichi branding. There’s a total of 12 USB ports scattered across the rear IO. You get two Thunderbolt 4/USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports that double as video outputs, six USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) ports (two are the lightning USB ports with lower latency) and four USB 2.0 ports. For networking, there are the Killer Intel 2.5 GbE and Intel GbE ports, along with Killer Wi-Fi 6E antenna connections. Last but not least, the audio stack consists of two analog plugs and the SPDIF output.

Firmware

ASRock’s firmware for Z790 keeps the same general format as we saw in the Z690 model. The major changes are the updated options/functions for the Raptor Lake CPU. The Taichi Carrara’s background is just as unique as the board, with the marble pattern finding its way here, too. You start in Easy Mode, which is mostly informative but lets you change a few options (XMP, profiles, boot order, Fan-Tastic Tuning, etc.).

Advanced mode displays headings across the top with details below. Here you can tweak everything to your heart’s desire, as ASRock includes basically every option you can think of. Overclocking is easy, with most options on the same page, with some power options in a different section. It’s a logical layout and the movement is smooth and it’s easy to read. No complaints from us about the ASRock firmware.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

Image 1 of 32

Unlike some board partners, ASRock doesn’t combine most of its utilities into one larger application. Instead, they are all standalone programs, which can lead to clutter. But the programs cover a wide gamut of functionality, from overclocking and monitoring (A-Tune - though it’s not ready for this board at the time of writing) to audio (Nahimic), networking (Killer Dashboard) and RGB lighting (Polychrome). All of the applications we used for this board worked without issue. There’s even a pop-up to install drivers and such when you first boot the system.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

Image 1 of 8

We’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver. We also updated to F1 22 for our games and kept Far Cry 6 . We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware we used is as follows:

CPU Intel Core i9-13900K Memory GSkill Trident Z DDR5-5600 CL36 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-6000 CL36 (KF560C36BBEAK2-32) GPU Asus TUF RTX 3070 Cooling Coolermaster MasterLiquid PL360 Flux PSU EVGA Supernova 850W P6 Software Windows 11 64-bit (22H2) Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 522.25 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the 1.2KW monster we used previously) for our test systems, and G.Skill sent us a DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for testing.

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: EVGA)

(Image credit: ASRock)

(Image credit: ASRock)

(Image credit: ASRock)

(Image credit: ASRock)

Benchmark Settings

Image 1 of 7

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings Procyon Version 2.1.459 64 Office Suite (Office 365), Video Editing (Premiere Pro 22.6.2.2), Photo Editing (Photoshop 23.5.1, Lightroom Classic 11.5) 3DMark Version 2.22.7359 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R23 Version RBBENCHMARK330542 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Blender Version 3.3.0 Full benchmark (all 3 tests) Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 21.03-beta Integrated benchmark (Command Line) Game Tests and Settings Far Cry 6 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HD Textures ON F1 2022 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, Ultra High (default) Bahrain (Clear/Dry), FPS Counter ON

Benchmark Results and Final Analysis

Our standard benchmarks and power tests are performed using the CPU’s stock frequencies (including any default boost/turbo), with all power-saving features enabled. We set optimized defaults in the BIOS and the memory by enabling the XMP profile. For this baseline testing, the Windows power scheme is set to Balanced (default) so the PC idles appropriately.

Synthetic Benchmarks

Synthetics provide a great way to determine how a board runs, as identical settings should produce similar performance results. Turbo boost wattage and advanced memory timings are places where motherboard makers can still optimize for either stability or performance, though, and those settings can impact some testing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 17

In our synthetic benchmarks, the Taichi varies from worst to first, depending. If it’s a longer-running multi-threaded benchmark, the performance on our tests was below average. POV-Ray multi-core was just under 10% slower out of the box, as was Cinebench R23. You need custom watercooling or a much better AIO than ours to fully utilize the unlocked all-core performance the board offers out of the box.

Timed Applications

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4

Starting with Handbrake, the Taichi plodded through the x265 tests at 13 seconds (~5%) slower than the DD4 options. X264 was a little better, beating out the DDR4 Tomahawk, but notably slower than the other Z790 boards. Here again, with long-running heavy applications, the seemingly unlimited power out of the box and our cooling solution puts a glass ceiling on performance.

On the other hand, LAME testing matches the fastest result, with Corona matching the others. So in these shorter running tests, it’s just as performant as the others.

3D Games and 3DMark

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4

Starting with the launch of Zen 4, we’ve updated one of our games, F1 21 to F1 22, while keeping Far Cry 6 . We run the games at 1920x1080 resolution using the Ultra preset (details listed above). As the resolution goes up, the CPU tends to have less impact. The goal with these settings is to determine if there are differences in performance at the most commonly used (and CPU/system bound) resolution with settings most people use or strive for (Ultra). We expect the difference between boards in these tests to be minor, with most falling within the margin of error differences. We’ve also added a minimum FPS value, which can affect your gameplay and immersion experience.

3DMark results show this board scoring better than the rest by a small margin. F1 22 results were also average, while Far Cry 6 was just a couple of frames per second slower (around 2%) than the DDR4-based Tomahawk. You wouldn’t notice the difference between this or any other board we’ve tested when gaming.

Overclocking

When overclocking, we aim to increase the power and add stress to the VRMs. We do so by increasing the clock speed and voltage until we’re at the thermal threshold for the processor during stress testing. However, where these CPUs are allowed to run with ‘boost’ speeds, those speeds are closer to the limit than ever before.

With our i9-13900K, the approach was a bit different. To overclock our chip, we had to lower the voltage from what was recorded during stress tests. We increased the clock speeds of the “P” and “E” cores by 100 MHz and 200 MHz, respectively, over the turbo boost and limited by our cooling. We ended up with 5.6 GHz P core and 4.5 GHz E core clocks using about 1.34V (from DMM). Temperatures peak just under the throttling point with this configuration. And as we’ve noted elsewhere , this is actually the intended performance for Intel’s flagship CPU.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overclocking on the Z790 Taichi was a bit of an adventure. The problem was that Windows 11 22H2 wasn’t allowing all of the P-cores to run at the speeds we set in the BIOS. It would show two cores at 5.6 GHz speed, but the rest were lower. After working with ASRock, we reinstalled Windows and all was well. The company says this is a known bug with certain motherboards. Additionally, you’ll need to use ASRock’s software or HWiNFO64 to read Vcore voltage as CPUz or Coretemp doesn’t read correctly at this time.

Once we got straightened out and the OS reading things right, overclocking our Taichi Carrara was as easy as the rest. And because of the unlocked power limits by default, we used less power during full load and managed higher clocks on the P-cores.

On the memory side, we dropped our Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-6000 kit in the system, enabled XMP, and tested it without issue as expected. This board list speeds up to DDR5-7000, so there’s still something left in the tank with the right kit.

Power Consumption / VRM Temperatures

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We used AIDA64’s System Stability Test with Stress CPU, FPU, Cache and Memory enabled for power testing, using the peak power consumption value. The wattage reading is from the wall via a Kill-A-Watt meter to capture the entire PC (minus the monitor). The only variable that changes is the motherboard; all other parts remain the same. Please note we moved to use only the stock power use/VRM temperature charts, as the goal of this section is to ensure the power delivery can handle the chip even when overclocked. Since we’re using less power to get more clocks, those datasets are more novel than useful. We’re also temperature limited on the processor, so adding more power isn’t possible without increased throttling.

Idle power consumption on our Z790 Taichi/i9-13900K combo is reasonable at 67 watts on the desktop. Load power peaked at a staggering 498W at the wall. Compared to the other three boards, which peaked between ~375-392W the Taichi used considerably more power - to the tune of 25%-plus more.

Out of the box, our Taichi ran the i9-13900K at 5.5/4.3 GHz for the P/E-cores, respectively. In order to sustain those clocks, the board pumps out quite a bit of voltage to get there and raises Intel’s default temperature throttling point on the processor to 115 degrees Celsius (from 100C). The processor simply shuts down after that point to protect itself so you should be fine for the warranted life of the processor. Those who are more conservative may want to enable the intel defaults. The performance difference between the two isn’t much and, at least for me, not worth the increase in power use and thermal mitigation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 2

VRM temperatures on the Taichi Carrara were within specification during our stress test. That said, even when actively cooled, the VRMs are the warmest we’ve tested out of our four motherboards so far. If you were paying attention above, you’d realize the 350W the CPU peaked at during stress testing and sustained loads put much more stress on the robust power delivery than the other boards. This shows us that even when maxed out, the VRMs can easily handle whatever you throw at them while using ambient cooling methods.

Bottom Line

ASRock’s Z790 Taichi Carrara has one of the most unique designs in the motherboard space, with the white marble trim on the heatsinks and shrouds. If you can’t shake that ”looks like a countertop feeling,” you’re not alone, but it does look good. The rest of the board and the bright strip of RGBs make for a good-looking design to show off inside your chassis. Hardware/specs-wise, it offers everything you expect from the Z790 chipset, including PCIe 5.0 on the slots and an M.2 socket, robust actively cooled power delivery, flagship-class audio solution, Killer-based 2.5 GBE and Wi-Fi 6E networking, and ultra-fast USB Type-C Thunderbolt (40 Gbps) ports.

The biggest concern with this board (outside of the high power use) is lane sharing and storage losses, as you could lose half of your SATA ports and can only use one of the two CPU-connected M.2 sockets. If you’re not stuffing the board full of storage and using a device in the third PCIe slot, this shouldn’t be much of a worry, though. And to be fair, all Intel boards with this number of storage options will inevitably share/disable something. What exactly that is depends on the motherboard’s design.

At the Taichi Carrara’s current $499.99 price point, each company offers up some competition. Asus has the ROG Strix Z790-E Gaming WiFi 6E ($499.99), Gigabyte the Z790 Aorus Master ($499.99), and MSI’s closest competitor is the MPG Z790 Carbon WIFI ($479.99). Between them, the specs are relatively similar. All of the competition has capable VRMs and lots of storage, but only the Taichi and Carbon have more than four SATA ports. The Gigabyte sports last-gen flagship audio while the rest sport the latest generation codec. If you need a native 10 GbE port, only the Gigabyte covers you at this price. All of the boards have an almost ridiculous number of USB ports on the rear IO, but only the Taichi comes with 40 Gb/s USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports in this price range.

So, where do we end up with the Taichi? Features/Hardware-wise, there’s a lot to like. Out of the box, it ran our i9-13900K faster (by clock speed) than the other boards. However, this yields thermal throttling in heavy loads and uses a lot more power for small performance increases. Things worked out much better when we overclocked and manually lowered the voltage. I wish the board would default to something closer to Intel’s specifications out of the box, and maybe have this ‘unlimited’ BIOS as a one-click option instead. The ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara is a great-looking motherboard to build your PC around. If you’re not a fan of the marble look, the ‘base’ Taichi exists for $20 less, with otherwise the same features. But if you’re after a one-of-a-kind appearance and a solid set of features for your next Intel-based build, there’s a lot to like with the Taichi Carrara.

