ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN.com

Brewers Trade Ex-Red Sox Hunter Renfroe For Three Pitchers

For the second consecutive offseason, former Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe is on the move in the trade market. Dealt away to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., Renfroe’s tenure in Boston was both electric and short-lived. Renfroe belted 31 home runs with 33 doubles and 96 RBIs while hitting .259/.315/.501 in 144 games played with the Red Sox en route to a campaign that fell just two wins shy of a World Series appearance in 2021.
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Named 1962 National League MVP

On November 23, 1962, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills was named the National League MVP. The five-time All-Star appeared in 165 games, hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 48 RBI. Wills earned eight of 20 first-place votes and received 209 total points, beating out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee receives right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Roberto Clemente Joins Pirates, Steve Sax Wins Rookie Of The Year & Vin Scully Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history was memorable for Steve Sax and Vin Scully, and also a franchise-altering transaction involving Roberto Clemente. On November 22, 1954, the Pittsburgh Pirates purchased Clemente’s contract from the Montreal Royals, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate at the time. Clemente was productive in his lone Minor League season, batting .257/.286/.372 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over 87 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system

This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 23

Tommie Agee was named AL Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America, in a blowout vote. Agee earned 16 of 18 first-place votes, far outpacing the runner-up, pitcher Jim Nash of the Kansas City A’s. Agee had gotten cups of coffee in four previous seasons,...
CHICAGO, IL
brewcrewball.com

Brewers sign outfielder Blake Perkins to one-year deal

The Brewers signed free agent outfielder Blake Perkins to a one-year contract on Wednesday afternoon. Perkins was drafted at age 18 in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. Now 26, he’s spent time in the minor league systems of the Nationals, Royals, and Yankees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

No. 3 Kansas survives OT scare from Wisconsin 69-68

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kansas’ Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime. “I mean, I normally don’t crash but that’s the one time I get to crash,” Pettiford said. He sprinted all the way under the basket just in time to see a loose rebound pop to him. Pettiford then made a twisting reverse layup with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 3 Kansas a 69-68 win against Wisconsin on Thursday in a tournament semifinal game. Pettiford’s layup marked his only points of the game, capping a thriller that saw Wisconsin rally from 15 down early in the second half behind a strong performance from Tyler Wahl.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Dodgers Prospect Emmet Sheehan Impressed Scouts During 2022 Arizona Fall League

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Emmet Sheehan with their sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and since joining the organization, all the right-hander has done is shine. Last season in the Arizona Fall League, Sheehan was drawing praise as someone who should have been a first-round pick. This year, the 23-year-old earned Pitcher of the Week honors for Week 6 in the AFL.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy