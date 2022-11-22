ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

High School Football PRO

Macon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tattnall Square Academy football team will have a game with Stratford Academy on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
MACON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Ms. Brenda Osborne, Vidalia

Ms. Brenda Osborne, age 68, of Vidalia, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. She was a native of Higgston and spent most of her life in Vidalia. She was Baptist by faith and was the store manager of Shoe Show, where she had been working for twenty-two years. Brenda loved reading, fishing, spending time with her son, and her beloved chihuahua, Coco. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Nell and Felton Osborne; and grandparents, Estelle and Felton Keene.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, Soperton

Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, age 47 of Soperton passed away at Augusta University Health in Augusta on Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022. Born in Savannah he was the only child born to the late Lowell T. Smith and Nell Marie Meeks Smith. As a young child the family moved to Soperton where he was a lifelong resident. Joey was a graduate of the Robert Toombs Academy in Vidalia, Class of 1992. Always intrigued by computer technology; he had worked in computer sales as well as maintaining the mechanical and computer operated components at T & T Bowling Alley in Vidalia.
SOPERTON, GA
WSAV News 3

Wrong-way crash kills 3 on central Georgia interstate

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on. Both the unnamed driver […]
MACON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Sherrill Ann “Sherry” Kirkley

Mrs. Sherrill Ann “Sherry” Kirkley, age 58, passed the morning of November 23, 2022, after an extended battle with multiple myeloma. She was a resident of Toombs County since the age of 9. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Englett and Grace Smith (Toole), and her daughter, Elizabeth Kirkley. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gregg; son and daughter-in-law, Archie and Leigha Kirkley and grandson, Graylon; daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Christopher Giddens; two brothers, Maurice and Michael; one sister, Kim; and two nephews, Bobby and Draven.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Water main break in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE — The City of Milledgeville is experiencing a water main break on North Wayne Street. According to city officials, residents between East Charlton Street and West Walton Street as well as customers on East Hall Street between North Wayne Street and North Jefferson Street are most likely to be impacted.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
The Georgia Sun

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

