Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, age 47 of Soperton passed away at Augusta University Health in Augusta on Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022. Born in Savannah he was the only child born to the late Lowell T. Smith and Nell Marie Meeks Smith. As a young child the family moved to Soperton where he was a lifelong resident. Joey was a graduate of the Robert Toombs Academy in Vidalia, Class of 1992. Always intrigued by computer technology; he had worked in computer sales as well as maintaining the mechanical and computer operated components at T & T Bowling Alley in Vidalia.

SOPERTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO