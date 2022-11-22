Read full article on original website
High school football state playoff scoreboard
The third round of the 2022 Georgia high school football state playoffs.
Macon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tattnall Square Academy football team will have a game with Stratford Academy on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Ms. Brenda Osborne, Vidalia
Ms. Brenda Osborne, age 68, of Vidalia, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. She was a native of Higgston and spent most of her life in Vidalia. She was Baptist by faith and was the store manager of Shoe Show, where she had been working for twenty-two years. Brenda loved reading, fishing, spending time with her son, and her beloved chihuahua, Coco. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Nell and Felton Osborne; and grandparents, Estelle and Felton Keene.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, Soperton
Mr. Joseph A. “Joey” Smith, age 47 of Soperton passed away at Augusta University Health in Augusta on Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022. Born in Savannah he was the only child born to the late Lowell T. Smith and Nell Marie Meeks Smith. As a young child the family moved to Soperton where he was a lifelong resident. Joey was a graduate of the Robert Toombs Academy in Vidalia, Class of 1992. Always intrigued by computer technology; he had worked in computer sales as well as maintaining the mechanical and computer operated components at T & T Bowling Alley in Vidalia.
Wrong-way crash kills 3 on central Georgia interstate
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on. Both the unnamed driver […]
16-Year-Old Died In An ATV Crash In Hancock County (Sparta, GA)
Troopers responded to an ATV crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County after 11 p.m. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control of the ATV and overturned.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Sherrill Ann “Sherry” Kirkley
Mrs. Sherrill Ann “Sherry” Kirkley, age 58, passed the morning of November 23, 2022, after an extended battle with multiple myeloma. She was a resident of Toombs County since the age of 9. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Englett and Grace Smith (Toole), and her daughter, Elizabeth Kirkley. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gregg; son and daughter-in-law, Archie and Leigha Kirkley and grandson, Graylon; daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Christopher Giddens; two brothers, Maurice and Michael; one sister, Kim; and two nephews, Bobby and Draven.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/23/22
Bibb deputies continue to investigate what led up to a shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Two people were shot at the Manchester at Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
wgxa.tv
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
Water main break in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE — The City of Milledgeville is experiencing a water main break on North Wayne Street. According to city officials, residents between East Charlton Street and West Walton Street as well as customers on East Hall Street between North Wayne Street and North Jefferson Street are most likely to be impacted.
WMAZ
Yay in Your Day: Gloria Thaxton at Kroger on Russell Parkway
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As part as our ongoing 'Put Some Yay in Your Day series' we are putting a spotlight on on a Kroger employee in Warner Robins who is sure to put a smile on your face. With every interaction Gloria Thaxton hopes to spread positivity to...
allongeorgia.com
U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation
According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
Georgia food pantry works to meet high demand for Thanksgiving staples
—— The line of cars waiting outside Jericho Road Ministry stretches four blocks. From the cars that pull up, volunteer Timmi Jackson collects registration forms from each person who wants a box of Thanksgiving food. Jericho Road Ministry hosts food distributions once a month with donations from the Middle...
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
American Legion post 594 committed to continued community service
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "Service before self " is the motto of Warner Robins American legion post 594. They say they’ve aimed to exemplify that year-round and they have no plans on slowing down. "We served for a reason, because we gave of ourselves and we're still giving...
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
Comments / 0