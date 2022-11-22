ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops

Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
thelocalpalate.com

Holiday Happenings on the Louisiana Northshore

Since the 1800s, the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned people across. Today, the Louisiana Northshore remains the destination where life slows down. Explore unique attractions, a delectable culinary scene and verdant expanses of the great outdoors. St. Tammany Parish’s distinctive communities are packed with personality and charm. On...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday

Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22. This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say. Each...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
biteofthebest.com

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions

NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy