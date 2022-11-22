Read full article on original website
New Hallmark Christmas Movie Filmed in Louisiana Premiering on Thanksgiving Day
It seems like Louisiana has been the hotbed for Christmas movies and there is yet another one that was filmed in the Bayou State that is set to premiere tomorrow night.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
thelocalpalate.com
Holiday Happenings on the Louisiana Northshore
Since the 1800s, the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain has beckoned people across. Today, the Louisiana Northshore remains the destination where life slows down. Explore unique attractions, a delectable culinary scene and verdant expanses of the great outdoors. St. Tammany Parish’s distinctive communities are packed with personality and charm. On...
Talk Radio 960am
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
NOLA.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
These New Orleans nuns dish out cookies with a recipe 80 years in the baking
Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family pray every morning as the sun rises. For Sister Geneva James, the baker-in-chief this holiday season, that means praying for Christmas cookies.
Remains of Pearl Harbor veteran to be laid to rest in Louisiana on 81st anniversary of attack
The remains of Louisiana native Houston Temples, who served in World War II, will return to his hometown Varnado to buried alongside family his family next month on the 81st anniversary of his death — the Pearl Harbor attack.
theadvocate.com
Rain is on the way to southeast Louisiana. See forecast for Thanksgiving week.
Thanksgiving is forecast to be stormy and wet in southeast Louisiana, but it will be a little warmer, meteorologists say. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some places, with up to 3 inches of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Here's the outlook for...
houmatimes.com
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish
GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22. This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say. Each...
Study Reveals Louisiana's Favorite Holiday Foods
With Thanksgiving this week it is only appropriate to cover what Thanksgiving food options are Louisiana’s favorite.
biteofthebest.com
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions
NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
cenlanow.com
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: A superhero in his own right, Calvin Mackie on quest to expose kids to STEM
Calvin Mackie is an entrepreneur, engineer, professional mentor and founder of STEM NOLA, a nonprofit with a mission of exposing, inspiring and engaging kids in science, technology, engineering and math-related fields. Though his brother, Anthony Mackie, is perhaps the better known Mackie for his role as Falcon in The Avengers...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
