The fabulous life of billionaire designer Tom Ford, who has designed for Gucci and directed Hollywood movies
Estée Lauder and Tom Ford have inked the luxury industry's biggest deal of 2022 in a $2.8 billion buyout of the American designer's eponymous brand.
Vogue
Street Stylers Love Raf Simons
Raf Simons is shuttering his namesake brand after 27 years, but his designs will forever live on in street style. His signature pop culture-and youth-oriented designs, which include oversized knits, school-inspired lab coats and screen-printed tees, have been worn by celebrities, editors and stylists alike. Scroll through to see the best Raf Simons street-style looks below.
Vogue
Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe
Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez’s “Rich Girl” Manicure Is The Ultimate Festive Season Neutral
Sometimes, the most sumptuous looks are also the simplest. Those in need of nail inspiration to round out their holiday beauty approach should look to Jennifer Lopez’s latest neutral manicure, which is all the more impactful for its subtlety. “We wanted rich girl nails for the Thanksgiving holiday,” nail...
Grazia
Kate Spade Has A Truly Amazing Black Friday Sale, Including 50% Off Some Handbags
It's true that not all Black Friday sales are created equally. Sure, there are some which offer practical, every day items that you really can't live without but then there are some which give you the opportunity to be the proud owner of something truly beautiful for less money. Kate Spade certainly falls into the latter camp - and you won't want to buy anything until you've seen the brand's amazing discounts.
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
7 Supremely Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Brands to Shop This Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Black Friday shopportunities right now, this is your reminder to take a breath. In and out, thank you very much! There’s simply no way you can hit up every single sale, whether you’re out and about at the mall or scoping out sites from the comfort of your couch, laptop in hand. That said, there are definitely some sales that deserve your attention in a big way—so we’ve rounded up the top six plus-size retailers...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Lauren London Imbues Los Angeles Nostalgia Into Her Puma ‘L.A. Love Story’ Collection
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Puma has teamed up with actress Lauren London to create a footwear and apparel collection inspired by Los Angeles. The collection, which is entitled “L.A. Love Story,” retails for $22-$110 and features classic Puma footwear with London’s stylistic and L.A.-inspired touch. It includes a Puma Suede, deep blue and tan Slipstreams, and paisley print Leadcat slides in a range of neutral colorways. The collaborative effort also includes unisex athleisure inspired apparel pieces including a track jacket and track pants, cozy hoodies,...
Vogue
Meet The Stylist Behind Michelle Obama’s Bottega Moment
For the past decade, LA-based stylist Meredith Koop has dressed one of the most closely watched and discussed political figures in the world: Michelle Obama. “It is a lot of pressure,” Koop says of her tenure, which has included styling the nation’s only Black first lady in everything from Ann Taylor to Junya Watanabe. “You do need to block out certain things.”
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Dr. Martens x The Met Museum Collaborate on Shoes Featuring ’36 Views of Mount Fuji’ Artwork
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Martens is taking artistic collaborations to new levels, thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The renowned British brand has teamed up with the historic New York City-based museum on a three-piece capsule collection, celebrating the iconic “36 Views of Mount Fuji” works of artist Katsushika Hokusai. Naturally, the a Dr. Martens collaboration wouldn’t be compete without its staple 1460 combat boots. For the Met collaboration, the round-toed lace-up style is given a makeover with a cream and blue...
Vogue
What Does The Sudden Closure Of Raf Simons Mean For Fashion Now?
Quitting the stage at the top of your game is a move that becomes legends well. Few in any sphere – rock stars, politicians, business people or fashion – ever have the guts to do that. It’s a first thought that reverberates with the very recent memory of seeing Raf Simons dive from his bar-runway into an adulating crowd of fans at his warehouse rave-show in London on October 13.
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Narcity
Former Aritzia Employees Revealed BTS Secrets & When To Buy Dupes Over The Real Thing
If you're a frequent Aritzia shopper, you might think you know all there is to know about the store. Well, who better to prove you wrong than Aritzia employees?. Narcity spoke to two former Aritzia employees — Tyler Palmieri, who also posts videos on TikTok of hacks for shopping at Aritzia, and Alyssa Eng — who shared tips for shopping at the store, some of the brand's best buys, and whether or not they think the "Aritzia dupes" out there are worth it.
Pinko’s New Store Adds Splash of Fuchsia to Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II
MILAN – An all-fuchsia space marks Pinko’s retail debut in Milan’s storied luxury shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. The Italian contemporary fashion brand joins a series of high-end labels including Prada, and Fendi to Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and Moncler, at the sought-after destination.More from WWDDiesel Pre-Fall 2023Inside The Brooklyn Circus with Ouigi TheodoreSpring 2023 Trends: Big Bags Pinko’s store opening on Thursday followed the announcement earlier this week that Chanel will expand its presence at the shopping arcade. To mark its arrival at the Galleria, Pinko has developed a dedicated retail format centered on products exclusive to the store, mostly limited-edition...
Vogue
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Street-Style Looks
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to 23 November. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street-style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces, from A$AP Rocky to Rihanna, in their best Gucci looks.
Vogue
Daisy Edgar-Jones Puts Her Twist On The Tux In The Name Of 007
Impeccable suiting is synonymous with the James Bond franchise, and so it seemed fitting that Daisy Edgar-Jones wore her own take on the tuxedo to the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond movie. On the night, she wore a look by Alessandra Rich, featuring a maxi skirt with a...
The 20 Best Shoulder Bags From Luxury Designer Brands That Elevate Any Look
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Just like luxury tote bags, designer shoulder bags should play an essential role in your designer handbag rotation. Firstly, the best shoulder bags of the season are a must-have for their versatility. These luxury shoulder bags allow you to carry them hands-free, and whether you’re after a long or short strap, a bucket style, or a baguette version, there are endless options. Shoulder bags are a surefire way to elevate your look with minimal effort. “I am a big fan of the long strap shoulder bags this season, especially the bucket silhouette! The versatility of a long strap makes this bag easy to pair for any occasion. I recommend utilizing the longer strap to create a crossbody when you’re on the go or wear it on your shoulder for a more structured and sophisticated look,” says Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director of Shopbop.
