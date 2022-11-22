ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

NFL Week 12 Picks: ATS Predictions For Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game

At long last, the NFL season is about to begin. Yes, there are 11 weeks of football that might indicate the season is already three months old. Those of us who have spent the last couple of decades in New England, however, know that football season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving.
NBC Sports

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Winners of five out of their last six games, the Washington Commanders are riding high entering this Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. After a 1-4 start, the Commanders have clawed back to 6-5 and are now firmly in the NFC playoff picture. This Sunday's matchup against Atlanta is a crucial one, as the Falcons sit just one game back of Washington in the wild card standings.
VikingsTerritory

4 Key Patriots Players at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots were involved in very different games last week. While the Vikings were getting blown away by the Cowboys, the Patriots and Jets were tied at 3-3 with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and a punt return touchdown won the game for New England.
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 12

After a plentiful Thanksgiving dinner, Patriots fans will get to watch New England on Turkey Day for the first time since 2012. The Patriots come into their primetime matchup at 6-4 and will hope to hand the 8-2 Vikings their second straight loss. Despite its 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, Minnesota remains atop of the NFC North and the second-best team in the conference.
