OSBI investigates what led up to four people shot, killed outside of Hennessey

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is looking into what led up to four people being shot and killed outside of Hennessey Sunday night.

The quadruple homicide happened at a marijuana farm just north of Lacey. It was originally called in as a hostage situation.

As of Monday night, the suspect is still on the loose. The killings have locals on edge.

According to the OSBI, the victims were found after 7 p.m. Sunday.

There was another victim seriously hurt and flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. Minimal information has been released about the victims, but it is known that men and women were killed and that there are people who live and work on the farm grounds.

A cattle rancher who owns land nearby said he had concerns about the land before last night.

“No, I had no idea it would come to this. I just thought it was bad enough like it was,” said rancher David Bryan.

OSBI said they have a suspect in mind but no description has been given. Investigators said they don’t think the person is in the area where the victims were found.

“It’s pretty wide open here. We’ve done a thorough search with drones and helicopters and manpower throughout the night. Right now, it doesn’t appear there’s anybody else here,” said OSBI Capt. Stan Florence.

No other information about the suspect has been given. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said the marijuana farm was legal.

