The crypto market retains getting sensitive and difficult for many crypto merchants and traders, with the market being hit nearly each week with dangerous information that sends the worth of most altcoins to their weekly lows. Lately, the worth motion displayed by many altcoins has been problematic as many altcoins battle for survival. The Domino impact of the FTX saga and different enormous traders concerned has left the market at a standstill because the market is but to make a serious transfer after earlier weeks. Listed below are the highest 3 altcoins which have carried out higher in the course of the week. (Information from Binance)

