Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Voyager token (VGX/USD) jumps 24%. Here is the reason and potential price action next
Studies of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token. Voyager (VGX/USD) was on the centre of retail curiosity on Thursday, witnessing a surge in buying and selling volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto agency Voyager Digital was strongly talked about on social buying and selling platforms. Optimistic cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.
astaga.com
179K BTC Left Exchanges In last 30 Days; Time To Buy The Dip?
The worldwide digital asset market is buying and selling beneath spiked promoting strain because the volatility will increase. The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin worth has dropped by over 20% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth motion has opened the gates for buyers to purchase the dip. Bitcoin...
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
astaga.com
Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible
DOGE’s value holds above $0.08 as the worth gears for a rally to a potential excessive of $0.15. DOGE’s value stays robust as bulls reclaim $0.088 regardless of uncertainty available in the market merchants and traders stay cautious. DOGE’s value bounces from a low of $0.07 on the...
astaga.com
Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45
Ripple remained properly bid above the $0.35 help towards the US Greenback. XRP value appears to be eyeing a recent rally in direction of the $0.45 stage. Ripple began an honest enhance from the $0.32 help zone towards the US greenback. The worth is now buying and selling above $0.350...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250
Ethereum began a good restoration wave above $1,180 towards the US Greenback. ETH may begin a contemporary decline if it stays under the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to realize tempo for a transfer above the $1,230 resistance stage. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,170 and the 100...
astaga.com
Dump Incoming? Rogue BTC-e Is Moving $165M in Bitcoin
After a yr of close to dormancy, Bitcoin funds of the rogue change BTC-e are on the transfer once more. Chainalysis, an American blockchain evaluation agency headquartered in New York Metropolis, is reporting that 10,000 BTC, price about $165 million, have been transferred. The vacation spot of the transactions are...
astaga.com
Privacy coins price predictions: Monero, Dash, Zcash
Privateness cash like Monero and Sprint present further security measures. Demand for these cash is predicted to maintain rising within the subsequent few years. Sprint, Monero, and Zcash are among the finest privateness cash to purchase. With cryptocurrencies plummeting, some buyers imagine that cash that present utility will thrive in...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Recovers But Bears Are Not Out Of The Woods Yet
Ethereum began an honest restoration wave above $1,150 towards the US Greenback. ETH is now approaching a significant hurdle close to $1,230 and $1,250. Ethereum began an upside correction above the $1,120 and $1,150 resistance ranges. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,150 and the 100 hourly easy...
astaga.com
Can MicroStrategy Levered Bitcoin Bet Crash The Market?
Because the Bitcoin market confronted turmoil surrounding the potential bankruptcy of Genesis Buying and selling and Digital Foreign money Group (DCG), chatter stored surfacing that Michael Saylor’s and MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin bet could possibly be in jeopardy if the worth continues to fall. This elephant within the room has...
astaga.com
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?
LINK’s worth retraces to its 200 days vary as the worth goals for a breakout forward of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s worth stays robust as bulls reclaim $6 regardless of uncertainty out there merchants and traders stay cautious. LINK’s worth bounces from a low of...
astaga.com
On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation
On-chain information exhibits indicators of some contemporary Bitcoin accumulation happening over the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Latest Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs bought between 1 week and 1 month in the past have risen...
astaga.com
Why CHZ, RVN, LDO, XLM And ATOM Are Dropping Like Flies
Chiliz (CHZ): -11.69%. CHZ has been shifting upwards since reaching a low of $0.081 on June 18. The upward motion has led to a excessive of $0.282 on Sept. 23. All the enhance appears like a accomplished five-wave transfer, so a big correction appears doubtless. Furthermore, the excessive was made on the 0.618 size of waves 1-3 (white).
astaga.com
XRP News: 421 Million XRP Moved As Price Spikes By 15% Over Week
XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native crypto is amongst these cash which have managed to develop amid the continuing market collapse. This surge is guided by a number of components, and SEC vs Ripple lawsuit is certainly one of them. Nevertheless, case associated updates have motivated crypto whales so as to add extra XRP.
astaga.com
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) prediction as price defends key zone
The cryptocurrency trades close to a key resistance. The meme token is a purchase on potential breakout. If in case you have been seeking to buy Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), prepare! The promoting post-FTX collapse may very well be overdone as consumers have defended a drop at a key stage for greater than two weeks. Nonetheless, it isn’t an outright purchase, as additional confirmations are wanted.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Reclaims Key Demand Zone Of $1,200
ETH value reclaims demand zone of $1,200 as the worth goals to pattern larger. Worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as most merchants and buyers stay cautious. ETH value bounces from a low of $1,100 on the each day timeframe because it eyes a recapture...
astaga.com
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price May Work up a Head of Steam
Sweat Financial system (SWEAT) is the brand new move-to-earn platform presently using excessive on the obtain charts, however is it the stuff of chumps, or of champions?. Right here, Be[In]Crypto takes a more in-depth have a look at the newest move-to-earn sensation to seek out out whether or not Sweat Financial system can break freed from the STEPN chasing pack to take the lead for itself, or whether or not it’s as a substitute doomed to languish behind.
astaga.com
LUNA Classic, Ravencoin, Cosmos, Ethereum Classic and Chainlink
Be[in]Crypto takes a take a look at the 5 cryptocurrencies that elevated probably the most final week, extra particularly, from Sept 2 to Sept 9. LUNC has increased considerably since Aug 25. The upward motion has to date led to a excessive of $0.00059 on Sept 8. The excessive was...
astaga.com
Top 20 best-performing coins in the last 24 hours
The crypto market has misplaced lower than 1% of its worth within the final 24 hours. REN, TIME, and KAS are the highest three performers regardless of the bearish market circumstances. Dogecoin and XRP have outperformed the opposite main cryptocurrencies up to now immediately. The cryptocurrency market will finish the...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Hashrate Declines As Mining Difficulty Stays At ATH Levels
Information reveals the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been on a decline lately as the problem is presently at all-time excessive ranges. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Is Down Virtually 7% From The Current Excessive. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the whole quantity of computing energy presently linked to the...
Comments / 0