Elmont, NY

NBC Sports

Kuemper ‘came in with a purpose’ for shutout of Flames

WASHINGTON — Darcy Kuemper has the Capitals’ confidence, nearly always receiving the opportunity to flush a bad night in goal by making the start the following game. He got a chance just like that Friday. After an up-and-down performance Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers that he took ownership for publicly, Kuemper came back the next game and delivered a 32-save shutout of the Calgary Flames to help the Capitals start their first winning streak in over a month.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Flames on Black Friday

The Washington Capitals finally got back in the win column on Wednesday night after losing four straight, and it was a typical heart-stopping D.C. victory: trailing 2-1 with two minutes left in the third period, Sonny Milano sent the game to OT vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Two minutes into extra hockey, who else but Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning tally and his 790th career goal.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Caps’ offense wakes up in time to grab OT win over Flyers

WASHINGTON — If the Capitals were going to turn around their season, Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers was the place to start. Coming off one of the toughest blocks of their schedule -- a nearly month-long stretch without consecutive days off and the extended absences of multiple key players -- the Capitals got three days to regroup before facing the team right in front of them in the Metropolitan Division standings. A matchup with the struggling Flyers proved to be a battle but the Capitals pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory to snap their four-game winless streak.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Latest update on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark's upper body injury

The Boston Bruins recently welcomed goalie Jeremy Swayman back to the team after he missed several games with an injury. On Friday, the Bruins lost a different netminder to injury. Linus Ullmark had to exit Friday afternoon's game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden with an upper body injury....
BOSTON, MA

