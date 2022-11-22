Read full article on original website
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Texas State University selected as partner of $50M Raising Texas Teachers program funded by Charles Butt Foundation
Texas State University is now partnered with Raising Texas Teachers, a program funded by the Charles Butt Foundation, to bolster the teacher workforce statewide. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Texas State University announced Nov. 21 its teacher education program was selected as a Raising Texas Teachers partner, an initiative supported by the...
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT YOUTH TOUR
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is offering high school students in its service area the opportunity to get an up-close view of national and state government. Applications are now open for the 2023 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, set for June 11-19. For over 50 years, electric cooperatives across the state and nation have selected students to go on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The tour also includes a visit to the Texas State Capitol and the Bullock Texas State History Museum, plus a $1,000 scholarship.
Round Rock residents learn how to grow, donate food at Unity Park Community Garden
Les Robertson tends to an okra plant. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Cara Wellner started growing seasonal vegetables in Unity Park Community Garden nearly three years ago to teach her children healthy eating habits. “I figure if they’re growing the food, they will be more apt to want to eat it,” Wellner...
Ascension Seton donates $3 million to help end Austin homelessness
Ascension Seton recently donated $3 million to Finding Home ATX to help with the organization's goal of ending unsheltered homelessness in Austin.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
Pflugerville ISD outlines next steps regarding former Bohls Middle School teacher who made racist comments
An announcement from the PfISD board of trustees sent out Nov. 18 outline's the district's stance and next steps regarding the recent incident at Bohls Middle School. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Following the release of a video on social media in which a teacher at Pflugerville ISD's Bohls Middle School made...
Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
Limited voting sites for Austin runoff election prompts calls for increased access
Several voting locations around Austin college campuses will not be used in the city's December runoff election. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story was updated to correct information on the voting site approval process. Austin voters will have a smaller selection of polling places to turn to in the...
Joseph Molis chosen to become city manager of Lakeway
Lakeway's new city manager, Joseph Molis, addresses City Council after he is appointed to his new position during Lakeway's Nov. 21 regular council meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Following deliberation in executive session during the Nov. 21 Lakeway City Council meeting, officials unanimously voted to hire Joseph Molis to become the...
Bastrop, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Austin students, alums petition for increased polling locations on college campuses
Thousands of ballots were cast from the University of Texas Flawn Academic Center for the Nov. 8 election (Amanda Cutshall/ Community Impact) Several college students and alums spoke at the Travis County Commissioners Court meeting Nov. 18 to petition for more polling locations on local campuses for the Dec. 13 runoff election.
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
Taylor Tension continues: protesters crash pride group’s movie night, dueling parades still planned next weekend
KXAN has reached out to representatives of TAMA and has yet to receive a response, confirming or denying if protesters are affiliated with the group.
post-register.com
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
KVUE
Marble Falls ISD reviewing video footage as basketball team responds to racist situation
A racist incident was caught on video at a girl's high school basketball game. A San Antonio- area high school senior is speaking out about the noises made at her.
Williamson County, city of Georgetown to commission mural celebrating 175th anniversary
"Preserving History" by Norma Clark and Devon Clarkson, located behind the African American historic Shotgun House, is one of several murals going up around Georgetown, as the city and county are planning for a new mural in 2023. (Community Impact staff) A plan for a new mural in Georgetown is...
Williamson County and Cities Health District offering free flu shots
Williamson County and Cities Health District is offering free flu shots. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Williamson County and Cities Health District is offering free flu shots for anyone age 6 months or older, as officials report an early surge of influenza-like illness this year. From Oct. 7-Nov. 4, the number of...
Houston Chronicle
Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America
The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
