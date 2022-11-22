ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Texas State University selected as partner of $50M Raising Texas Teachers program funded by Charles Butt Foundation

Texas State University is now partnered with Raising Texas Teachers, a program funded by the Charles Butt Foundation, to bolster the teacher workforce statewide. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Texas State University announced Nov. 21 its teacher education program was selected as a Raising Texas Teachers partner, an initiative supported by the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT YOUTH TOUR

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is offering high school students in its service area the opportunity to get an up-close view of national and state government. Applications are now open for the 2023 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, set for June 11-19. For over 50 years, electric cooperatives across the state and nation have selected students to go on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The tour also includes a visit to the Texas State Capitol and the Bullock Texas State History Museum, plus a $1,000 scholarship.
BASTROP, TX
proclaimerscv.com

$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?

Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Reform Austin

Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Joseph Molis chosen to become city manager of Lakeway

Lakeway's new city manager, Joseph Molis, addresses City Council after he is appointed to his new position during Lakeway's Nov. 21 regular council meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Following deliberation in executive session during the Nov. 21 Lakeway City Council meeting, officials unanimously voted to hire Joseph Molis to become the...
LAKEWAY, TX
High School Football PRO

Bastrop, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbus High School football team will have a game with Cameron Yoe High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BASTROP, TX
post-register.com

Lockhart icon passes￼

Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
LOCKHART, TX
Houston Chronicle

Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America

The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

