NBC Los Angeles
Anthony Davis Has Monster Game in Lakers 115-105 Loss to Suns, Patrick Beverley Ejected
Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
Earlier this season, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a game against the Sacramento Kings as the hot team. The Kings were introducing a new lineup that added rookie Keegan Murray with hopes of providing a spark. Now the Grizzlies (10-7) are short-handed and the Kings are one of the hottest...
Ja Morant upgraded to questionable ahead of Memphis Grizzlies game vs. Sacramento Kings
Ja Morant may be healing at a faster rate than anticipated. The Memphis Grizzlies updated Morant to questionable ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant was initially listed as doubtful on Monday. He'll undergo testing ahead of the game to determine if he will be able to play. ...
76ers vs. Hornets prediction, betting odds for NBA on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. This betting preview for...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.47 points per matchup before their game on Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Averaging 131.5 points in their past six games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Memphis better be ready for a challenge.
Magic Starting 5: Chuma Okeke Injures Knee; Will He Miss Time?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
The Chicago Bulls' two-game winning streak indicates a need for consistency
The Bulls just beat the Celtics and Bucks, but they still have to find consistency.
Mavs’ Tyler Dorsey, Jaden Hardy Combine for 66 Points in Legends’ Win
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
Lions can't get a stop late as 3-game win streak ends
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions came into Thanksgiving on their first three-game winning streak in five years, thanks to some clutch plays late in games. On Thursday, they had chances to stun the Buffalo Bills for a fourth straight win, but they couldn’t quite do it. “I’m frustrated, because I hate losing, and I told our guys that this one should sting,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the 28-25 loss. “But I’m proud of the way we played right to the end — we’re getting better and we know it.” For the first 51 minutes of the game, the Lions had kept Josh Allen in check, limiting him to 164 yards passing and getting an interception.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners
Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant returns to action, scores 34 in loss to Kings
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant returned to action Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Morant finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists while playing 34 minutes in Memphis’ 113-109 loss to Sacramento. After originally being ruled doubtful then questionable, Morant returned to the lineup after...
