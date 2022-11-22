DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions came into Thanksgiving on their first three-game winning streak in five years, thanks to some clutch plays late in games. On Thursday, they had chances to stun the Buffalo Bills for a fourth straight win, but they couldn’t quite do it. “I’m frustrated, because I hate losing, and I told our guys that this one should sting,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the 28-25 loss. “But I’m proud of the way we played right to the end — we’re getting better and we know it.” For the first 51 minutes of the game, the Lions had kept Josh Allen in check, limiting him to 164 yards passing and getting an interception.

DETROIT, MI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO