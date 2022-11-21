Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
WBAY Green Bay
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death
Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Charming Manitowoc, The Maritime Capital Of Wisconsin
Manitowoc, an essential port on Lake Michigan, offers a fantastic array of places to eat, historical buildings, the best beach on the Wisconsin side, and ferry transportation across the lake to Ludington, Michigan. I planned my itinerary to depart from Wisconsin by car ferry crossing to Ludington, Michigan. Located on...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
Cambria man suffers life-threatening injuries after series of crashes on Highway 26
A 67-year-old man from Cambria is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 26 near Watertown, authorities in Dodge County said Tuesday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
wxerfm.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
Fox11online.com
Know before you go: Wisconsin construction projects and peak times for Thanksgiving travel
(WLUK) -- If you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving, there are still a few road construction projects you may run into. Most construction is wrapped up for the season, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says driver will encounter lane shifts and orange barrels in some locations. Major projects include:
wearegreenbay.com
A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
Hometown Hero: Neenah native heads to frontlines of pandemic after joining the Navy
Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – “I always wanted to join the military. My grandpa was a marine so, for me, I really wanted to be a navy corpsman, they’re the marine medics. My grandpa was so proud to be a marine and I remember growing up, him talking about it and how much he loved it, […]
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Comments / 0