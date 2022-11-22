Photos: 2022 White House Christmas tree arrives in Washington, D.C.
Photos: 2022 White House Christmas tree arrives in Washington, D.C. U.S. first lady Jill Biden receives the official 2022 White House Christmas Tree at the White House on November 21, 2022, in Washington, DC. This year’s tree is an 18.5-foot Concolor Fir, presented by the Shealer Family of Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, Pennsylvania, the 2022 Grand Champion Grower in the annual National Christmas Tree Association’s annual contest. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
