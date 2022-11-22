ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
Panhandle Post

Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. “No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana —...
WOWT

Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
Panhandle Post

Governor-Elect Pillen's Thanksgiving statement

LINCOLN – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving. "Thanksgiving was established over 400 years ago with the purpose of expressing gratitude for the gifts we've been given from our Heavenly Father. In Nebraska, we have many things to be thankful for: A fruitful land full of natural beauty, a vibrant economy, a culture that respects and loves life, and family and neighbors that care about each other and the future of our state. Today [Thanksgiving] as we gather together with our loved ones, let us remember our abundant blessings and be humbled by the fact that the state we call home is the greatest place to live in the world."
Panhandle Post

Neb. test scores show sizable hurdle of pandemic learning loss

LINCOLN — The academic hole facing Nebraska’s students, teachers, parents and policymakers became clearer Wednesday with the release of state K-12 test scores from 2021-22. Student proficiency scores in math and language arts were mixed, amid a national dip in student performance on tests taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Grateful for the Good Life

As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity, and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, there are plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life. First and foremost, Nebraska is filled with friendly, generous...
montanaoutdoor.com

Humongous buck of lifetime

Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
Panhandle Post

Grant program aims to restore Nebraska grasslands, wetlands

LINCOLN — A voluntary grant program will provide $4 million to landowners in the Sandhills region to remove invasive eastern red cedar trees and restore grasslands and wetlands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced. The four-year program, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is aimed...
iheart.com

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declares November Adoption Awareness Month

(Lincoln, NE) -- November is now Adoption Awareness Month in Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation this week to promote the importance of providing stability to a child's life and how adoption can meet that need. Ricketts met with several adoptive families Tuesday, thanking them for opening their homes to a kid who needed a family of their own.
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Thanksgiving Eve Gas Prices

During very heavy Thanksgiving travel, "Triple A" on Wednesday has the national average price of gas per gallon at 3.60. In Nebraska, it's 3.41 per gallon on average, and even lower in Sarpy and Cass Counties. In Iowa Wednesday, the statewide average is down to 3.35, with prices well below...
knopnews2.com

Lincoln County Counselor wins Counselor of the Year in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Kara Hahn, the counselor at Jefferson Elementary, received the Nebraska Elementary Counselor of the Year award. The Nebraska School Counselor Association selects a counselor of the year for elementary, middle, and high school each year.The elementary school winner was from Lincoln County. “I was very, very...
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

